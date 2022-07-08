Daily news update: Mkhwebane legal battles, SA’s digital migration, and ANC Gauteng conference

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier

The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it has withdrawn its participation in all pending litigation instituted by suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the name of the institution.

While it was initially thought the Public Protector’s office had left Mkhwebane out in the cold following her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier last month, the institution has clarified its decisions.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on 10 June 2021. Picture: GCIS

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has urged South Africans to buy new television sets before the broadcast digital migration kicks in.

Ntshavheni briefed the media on Thursday following a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling on the digital migration.

Last month, the ConCourt ruled that government’s deadline for the national switch-off from analogue to digital to be unconstitutional and unlawful.

Picture: Gauteng ANC/Twitter

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it will continue with its 14th Provincial Conference this weekend under tight security measures.

The Gauteng ANC’s 14th provincial conference, previously held from 23 to 26 June 2022, was marred by several delays over the adoption of credentials and a failed urgent court bid to halt it from going ahead

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

Civil society organisations have called on Minerals and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, to lessen the severity of load shedding by opening South Africa’s renewable energy floodgates.

They have given him 10 days to respond to their demands.

The organisations are calling for wind and solar energy systems to be built and connected to the country’s electricity grid.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Action Society’s head of community safety, Ian Cameron, has laid charges of crimen injuria and common assault against police minister Bheki Cele at the Gugulethu Police Station.

He also laid charges against members of the police who forcibly removed him from a community meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has chosen 24 August as a tentative date for a one-day national shutdown in response to an array of issues, including worsening living standards, load shedding and jobs bloodbath.

The federation also lamented austerity programmes that have resulted in government freezing public service wages, not investing in infrastructure or filling posts as well as privatisation and worsening crime as reasons for the national shutdown.

Looters run from police in Alexandra during the looting and unrest experienced across Gauteng on 12 July 2021. Photo: Jacques Nelles

The so-called “total shutdown” protest actions, which started in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, before spreading to parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday morning, should not come as a surprise, according to police expert, Johan Burger.

Today’s shutdown in parts of KZN, comes on exactly the day, a year ago, when former President Jacob Zuma was incarcerated for his refusal to appear before the Zondo Commission, which at the time was still investigating alleged state capture.

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize (right) and her son Andile Mpisane (left) celebrated winning the GladAfrica Championship but Sekhukhune United were declared winners by the arbitrator. (Picture: Backpagepix)

Reality TV Star Shauwn ‘MamMkhize’ Mkhize has finally broken her silence regarding the allegations levelled against her son by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, influencer Sithelo Shozi.

On Tuesday, Sithelo claimed the chairman of Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Royal AM caused her to have a miscarriage due to the physical violence she was subjected to by him.

Andile and Sithelo split up three months after Sithelo gave birth to their second daughter and she has since alleged the reason for their spilt was because Andile was physically abusive.

Gavin Hunt is looking for a coaching role. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix.

Gavin Hunt insisted that he improved Kaizer Chiefs in his time there, after his return as head coach at SuperSport United was announced on Thursday.

Hunt won three consecutive DStv Premiership titles with SuperSport between 2007 and 2010, but certainly in terms of trophies, his career has tailed off in the last couple years, following unsuccessful spells at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.