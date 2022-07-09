Daily news update: July riots, Gordhan vs Wits students, and Malema in Spain

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Destruction and vandalism at Mams Mall in Mamelodi after the night’s riots and looting that spread throughout Gauteng, 13 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police Minister Bheki Cele said many threats of civil unrest have been identified and subdued by the police since South Africa was rocked by riots and looting in July last year.

Cele was briefing media as Cabinet’s Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster on Friday gave an update on the July riots that spread through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“There have been several calls for shutdowns that have not happened because police responded,” said Cele.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan hit back at a small group of Wits University students who disrupted a lecture he delivered on State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) reforms.

The minister was invited to deliver a public lecture to mark the Wits University Centenary celebrations on Thursday night, but the event was disrupted by a handful of students, who hurled insults at Gordhan and accused him of ‘stealing Eskom.’

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Health minister Joe Phaahla has been accused of anti-democratic conduct in relation to public consultation process on regulatory amendments to the Health Act.

The department’s officials allegedly called organisations AfriForumand Dear South Africa terrorists and saboteurs instigating chaos against the state and wasting its resources. This was as the lobby groups made submissions for the amendments.

Picture: iStock

A controversial new by-law has quietly been implemented by the City of Cape Town after being in reported limbo for the last twelve years.

According to BusinessTech, the law, approved by the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, makes it legal for authorities to impound vehicles of anyone accused of reckless driving on the spot.

(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be summoned before Parliament to be grilled over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft saga.

The DA has questioned why the police’s Presidential Protection Services was not carrying out its duties at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo when the theft took place in February 2020.

The opposition party had written to Cele asking whether the security breach at the farm was included in the annual report of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Picture: Twitter

President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is living his best life, soaking up the sun in sunny Spain, while South Africans stumble around the dark as rolling blackouts continue for yet another week.

The leader of the red berets had the streets of social media sour this week, after pictures of him posing with African Dance music duo Major League DJz, in his white wifebeater, shorts and slops surfaced.

Springbok players during a training session in Bloemfontein ahead of the second Test against Wales. Picture: Gallo Images

The Springbok team that was named for the second Test against Wales at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday is a bit of an insult to Wales.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was at pains during Tuesday’s team announcement to explain why they weren’t underestimating or disrespecting Wales with the team selection that features 14 changes to the run on team and 19 to the match-23.

Banyana Players during their final training ahead of the crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Algeria in Algiers on Wednesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Desiree Ellis says Banyana Banyana’s win against Burundi in their second match in Group C at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) was vital for the team to make sure they get to the quarter-finals.

Banyana beat Burundi 3-1 at the Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan Stadium in Morocco on Thursday to reach the next round of the tournament with a game still tom play.