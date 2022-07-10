F1 LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix 2022: Leclerc wins, pushed by Verstappen

Motoring Correspondent

It’s race day! Join us as we cover the F1 Austrian Grand Prix taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Spriegfield today.

Will Red Bull’s Max Verstappen retain victory from 2021?

Update: Leclerc grabbed the victory today – the fifth win of his career, a first win from outside of pole position, and his first win since April.

Verstappen takes second place, just 1.5 seconds behind Leclerc – he also takes the fastest lap of the race. Hamilton comes home in third – his third consecutive win in 2022.

Formula One says it is investigating claims of “unacceptable” harassment reported by some fans attending the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Posts on social media complained of sexist, racist and homophobic slurs at the sold-out event at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.

In a statement on Sunday F1 said it had been made aware of “reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event”.

“We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously,” the statement continued. – AFP

Austrian Grand Prix sprint race

Results of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg on Saturday:

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 26mins 30.059sec, Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 1.675sec, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 5.644, George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 13.429, Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 18.302, Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 31.032, Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 34.539, Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 35.447, Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 37.163, Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 37.557, Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 38.580, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 39.738, Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 48.241, Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 50.753, Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 52.125, Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 52.412, Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 54.456, Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 68.694, Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) – retired but classified

World championship standings