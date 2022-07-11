Daily news update: Tavern shootings, EFF and Operation Dudula clash, ANC Gauteng conference

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Barely hours after the tragic killing of patrons at a tavern at the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando, Soweto, a scuffle between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Operation Dudula broke out.

It appears the scuffle was about who arrived at the crime scene first.

All this happened as the police were still busy with investigations in a bid to find out what could have led to the shooting.

The shooting took place at the Mdlalose tavern in the early hours of Sunday. The death toll has risen to 15.

Photo: Twitter/@_AfricanSoil

Several South Africans have reacted to the protest action in Sri Lanka when thousands stormed the president’s luxury palace on Saturday.

Pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media of protesters making themselves comfortable in the president’s home.

The protest action was sparked by the tough economic conditions in the country.

South Africans have also been enduring similar economic conditions.

Some on social media, already started imagining the Sri Lankan situation happening in South Africa.

Some of those were Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the MK Veterans, and Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Newly-elected ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: Twitter/@MYANC

The newly-elected chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi used his closing remarks at the party’s 14th provincial conference to stress the importance of preparing well for the 2024 general election.

This is an election described by many as the most important since the first democratic election in 1994, for the ANC.

Speaking in Ekurhuleni on Sunday evening, Lesufi said those who thought the conference would not conclude its business, must eat humble pie, reiterating that no one won or lost in the provincial elective conference and that it was the ANC that emerged victorious.

Regarding the headache of factions in the ANC, Lesufi said they have have officially disbanded the factions.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Amid public calls for his sacking, Police Minister Bheki Cele has now allegedly been implicated in the 2010 Fifa World Cup tender saga by one of his top cops.

Deputy police commissioner Francinah Vuma, who was suspended last Friday, has reportedly handed over a 22-page dossier to the authorities that suggests Cele played a role in the accommodation scandal.

The dossier, dated 7 June 2010, bears Cele’s signature, which had given the greenlight for R47 million to be spent in order to secure accommodation, among other things, for South African Police Service (Saps) officers who were deployed during the World Cup.

Photo: iStock

Light snow was expected to make landfall in a few areas of South Africa and Lesotho on Sunday.

Snow Report SA said that snow could be expected in the high lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Lesotho.

“No low-level snow at a level reachable by ordinary vehicle is looking likely at this point as the freezing level is likely to be quite high,” it said.

Pictures: Instagram

Socialite and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane found himself at the centre of a social media storm earlier this week after the mother of his first two children, Sithelo Shozi, made shocking allegations of abuse against him.

Shozi dropped the abuse allegations bomb during a live question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening.

In January this year, reports surfaced that Andile gave Sithelo the boot because he questioned the paternity of their second child.

Those reports now seem to have been confirmed as Sunday Worldreports that Andile sent a letter to Sithelo through his attorneys demanding that she take the paternity test he has previously requested.

According to the publication, Andile secured an appointment with a laboratory to perform the paternity tests for both his children with Sithelo on either 11 July or 13 July.

Kevin Savage received a Lifetime Achievement Award in radio. Picture: Twitter

Radio legend Kevin Savage passed away after battling cancer. He was 69.

HotFM, his most recent home on the airwaves, confirmed his passing on Twitter. Kevin’s four decade plus career saw him become a household name and voice in South Africa. His career took him from Capital Radio through to 5FM and a million voiceovers. He was one of the most prominent voice over artists for lifestyle show Top Billing.

Social media was awash with tributes to Kevin, but none as touching as that of another legend, Darren Scott, who wrote on Facebook:

“The reason I have had a 38-year radio career is because of Kevin Savage. When I was still at school, I listened to Kevin every day on Capital Radio 604. I realised then, I wanted to work on this radio station. I started sending Kevin letters (yes, those were the latter day WhatsApps and emails) with my own Top 40’s and the odd KFC voucher (my dad was MD of KFC at the time).“