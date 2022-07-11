Soweto tavern killings: ‘Amabherethe’ tactical response team to be deployed – Cele

Cheryl Kahla

Police Commissioner Bheki Cele visited Soweto on Monday, following the shooting at a tavern in Soweto which claimed 15 lives.

The shooting took place at the Mdlalose tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East in the early hours of Sunday.

Soweto tavern killings update

Cele’s media briefing

Cele said ‘Amabherethe’ – the Police’s infamous Tactical Response Team – will be deployed on Monday to assist local members of the SA Police Service.

At the time of publishing, police said they were looking for five suspects, not two. Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said in a statement on Sunday:

“Twenty-three people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital”.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

