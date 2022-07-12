Eskom intensifies process to replace failed electricity infrastructure in GP

Citizen Reporter

Eskom in Gauteng says it is intensifying the process to replace mini-substations and transformers that failed or exploded as a result of theft, vandalism, and network overloading.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the power utility again blamed the system overload on illegal connections, meter tampering, non-payment and electricity token purchases from ghost vendors, among other things.

Eskom further said the failure to meet the demand for power was as a result of the shortages of mini-substations and transformers.

Apart from load shedding, Eskom has been implementing control measures such as audits, maintenance and load reduction.

“Over the years we repeatedly replaced and repaired failed infrastructure without an equipment replacement process.

“With the non-payments, debt levels, non-technical losses continuing to grow and the operational costs accelerating, the business takes further financial strain as we have to keep repairing, refurbishing or replacing infrastructure that breaks or is frequently vandalized,” said Eskom’s senior manager for customer service in the province, Daphne Mokwena.

Meanwhile, the process to replace or repair failed equipment commences with a network audit to determine the cause of the failures, the extent of the damages followed by the removal of illegal connections, Mokwena said.

She said fixing faulty meters and replacing damaged mini-substations and transformers depending on the availability of the required material, remains a challenge at this stage.