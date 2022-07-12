Rand Water announces maintenance of delivery valve – these are areas to be affected

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water has announced the scheduled maintenance of its delivery valve at Palmiet Booster Station on Friday, 15 July, which affect several areas.

Though the planned maintenance was scheduled to start from 6am to 6pm, it will now take place from 6pm to 6am the following day, following discussions with Johannesburg Water.

The duration of the scheduled maintenance remains 12 hours.

“The main objective is to repair the Pump 21 delivery valve at Palmiet Booster Station. The pumping at Palmiet Booster Station will be reduced from 1 850 million litres/day to 1 270 million litres/day for the duration of the work,” said Rand Water on Tuesday.

“Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customers: Johannesburg Water and

the City of Ekurhuleni. Rand Water issued a 21-days’ notice to the affected customers in order to

allow them to execute the appropriate contingency plans. Our customers have already been

advised to fill their reservoirs before the work commences.”

The following areas supplied by Johannesburg Water may be affected due to intermittent/

occasional supply interruptions and/or low pressure:

• President Park

• Halfway house

• Klipfonteinview

• Southills

• Lynn Meyer



The following areas within the City of Ekurhuleni may be affected due to intermittent supply and/or

low pressure:

• Windsor

• Sunny Ridge

• Fishers Hill

• Primrose Ext

• Glen Marias

• Klopper Park

• Marlands

• Solheim

• Elandsfontein

• Isando

• Industries

• Wadeville

• Elsburg,

• Georgetown,

• Driefontein,

• Delville

• Germiston South



“Rand Water will start pumping in full immediately upon completion of the works. The relevant

Municipalities will inform the consumers on the exact time of restoration where supply would

have been affected.

“Rand Water would like to appeal to consumers to use water sparingly and thank you in advance

for your understanding.”

