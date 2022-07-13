Sipho Mabena
13 Jul 2022
Tavern massacre: MEC revealing existence of video footage ‘stupid, premature’

Though she did not say what was on it or who shot the tavern massacre video, experts agree the revelation of its existence was a terrible mistake.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko at the scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 15 people dead. The Emazulweni tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Gauteng MEC community safety Faith Mazibuko’s move to reveal that police have obtained video footage of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre in Nomzamo, Orlando East, Johannesburg, was not only premature but stupid, according to criminal law experts. Mazibuko told eNCA this week that “not everyone is sleeping”, suggesting that the video of the five masked gunmen who mowed down 16 patrons in the senseless tavern massacre last weekend was shot by someone in the tavern. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqg0Nx44gMM&t=64s University of Pretoria criminal law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis asked: “…why disclose your evidence even before a court allowed it? Sounds like a stupid, premature...

