Sipho Mabena
3 minute read
13 Jul 2022
6:18 pm
Tavern massacre: MEC revealing existence of video footage ‘stupid, premature’
Sipho Mabena
Though she did not say what was on it or who shot the tavern massacre video, experts agree the revelation of its existence was a terrible mistake.
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko at the scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 15 people dead. The Emazulweni tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
