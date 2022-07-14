WATCH: Criminals caught on camera stealing an air conditioner in Durban

Citizen Reporter

Police are looking for three criminals who were caught on CCTV footage stealing an outdoor unit of an air conditioner in Phoenix, Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said on Sunday the thieves entered business premises in Phoenix and stole the air conditioning unit.

He said it is believed to have been sold at a local scrap yard.

In a video, shared on Rusa’s Facebook page, one man is seen climbing to stand on the shoulders of his accomplice, and then forcefully pulling the outdoor unit of an air conditioner off the wall.

The three men are then seen carrying the unit and leaving the premises.

Watch: Criminals stealing air conditioner

Balram said a criminal case has been registered at the Phoenix SAPS in Durban. It is believed the men could be linked to several other cases of theft.

He has asked the public to help them identify the three suspects in the video posted.

Balram urged anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Seargent S. Ramsaroop from the Phoenix SAPS on 031 508 2300 or Rusa on 086 1234 333.

This article was originally published on The Witness.