Germans kick off new season as old acquaintance moves up a tier

Phakaaathi Reporter

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Friday 15 July



S10 V3

A new season begins in Germany where the second division gets underway tonight with former Bundesliga champions Kaiserslautern having won a playoff to move back up to the second tier where they meet Hannover 96 tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 Kaiserslautern vs Hannover 96: First game of the new German second division season as Kaiserslautern return from the third tier. Hannover have won five of their last six meetings against Kaiserslautern.



M2 Bray Wanderers vs Treaty United: Wanderers have won four of their 22 games in the Irish second division this season. Treaty United have won their last two games, scoring five goals without conceding.



M3 Cork City vs Galway United: Top of the table clash in the Irish second division where Cork have a one point lead over Galway.



M4 Drogheda United vs Bohemians: Drogheda had a surprise 1-0 victory over second placed Dundalk in their last outing. Bohemians are four points above them in the Irish league standings.



M5 St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Dundalk: St Pats are unbeaten against Dundalk on their last three visits, with two wins and a draw.



M6 Criciuma vs Ponte Preta: Criciuma have lost their last two home games. Ponte Preta won away last Friday to lift themselves out of the Brazilian second division’s relegation zone.



M7 Sarmiento vs Defensa y Justica: Sarmiento have won twice in their past 10 outings. Defensa y Justica won their last away game, which was at Argentinos Juniors.



M8 Aldosivi vs Atletico Tucuman: Aldovisi beat Atletico 3-0 the last time they hosted them which was the only time in 19 meetings between the two clubs.



M9 Arsenal Sarandi vs Platense: Arsenal are unbeaten in their past six matches, drawing four in a row and then winning the last two. Platense are unbeaten in their last eight outings.



M10 Vila Nova vs CSA: Vila Nova are bottom of the Brazilian second division with a single victory in 17 matches. CSA are second from bottom, three points above them.

Suggested permutation:



R128.00 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2