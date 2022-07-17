RIP Jessie Duarte: SA mourns the loss of a ‘fierce, firm and forthright’ leader

Cheryl Kahla

The ANC’s Jessie Duarte passed away on Sunday morning. Condolences soon poured in from political parties, activities and South Africans.

RIP Jessie Duarte

ANC mourns the loss of Duarte

During a media briefing on Sunday, the ANC said she was a strong leader despite being subjected to continued harassment under apartheid.

An activist, feminist, cultural worker, internationalist, and servant of the people. Hamba Kahle Cde Jessie.

The ruling party said it “dips its revolutionary banner” to mourn Jessie Duarte’s passing, describing her as an activist and servant of the people.

“The ANC is highly indebted to comrade Duarte. […] Her loss will reverberate throughout all our structures”.

Duarte ‘fierce, firm and forthright’, says EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described the ANC’s DSG as “a fierce, firm and forthright individual who paid her dues to the struggle for liberation in South Africa”.

“She was passionate about gender equality and fighting against forms of sexism and patriarchy”, the party’s Sinawo Thambo said in a statement.

“Duarte will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance”.

Zuma’s ‘mutual respect’

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma also conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family. The Jacob Zuma Foundation said:

“Zuma says his relationship with Cde Jessie goes a long way. A special tribute to reflect on their mutual respect and comradeship will soon be issued”.

H.E Prez Zuma conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family, friends and to the ANC for the passing of Cde Jessie.

Prez Zuma says his relationship with Cde Jessie goes a long way. A special tribute to reflect on their mutual respect & comradeship will soon be issued. pic.twitter.com/4ICY4tWA7e— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 17, 2022

Action SA: Duarte’s long history in SA liberation

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba said extended condolences to the ANC “for the loss of one of its leaders”, and added:

“Duarte has had a long history in South Africa’s liberation movement and can be credited with establishing the ANC’s Women League alongside the late Albertina Sisulu”.

LISTEN: Herman Mashaba on ANC DSG passing

GOOD Party

In a statement by the GOOD Party, Brett Herron said she “will be dearly missed and remembered for her contribution to the freedom of South Africa”.

He said she lived a “life dedicated to the struggle against apartheid”.

She gave Samkelo Maseka his title: LORD OF THE MEDIA. The feisty Jessie Duarte. Rest in peace child of the revolution.— Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) July 17, 2022

@MYANC @ANCParliament She played a key role during the struggle and as a leader of our country and the glorious movement in the continent. The diplomat, the communicator and the leader par excellence. #lalangoxolodsg pic.twitter.com/Te8LzbWQ21— ANCPBF (@ANCPBF) July 17, 2022