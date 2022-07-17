RIP Jessie Duarte: SA mourns the loss of a ‘fierce, firm and forthright’ leader

The ANC’s Jessie Duarte passed away on Sunday morning. Condolences soon poured in from political parties, activities and South Africans.
ANC mourns the loss of Duarte
During a media briefing on Sunday, the ANC said she was a strong leader despite being subjected to continued harassment under apartheid.
An activist, feminist, cultural worker, internationalist, and servant of the people. Hamba Kahle Cde Jessie.
The ruling party said it “dips its revolutionary banner” to mourn Jessie Duarte’s passing, describing her as an activist and servant of the people.
“The ANC is highly indebted to comrade Duarte. […] Her loss will reverberate throughout all our structures”.
Duarte ‘fierce, firm and forthright’, says EFF
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described the ANC’s DSG as “a fierce, firm and forthright individual who paid her dues to the struggle for liberation in South Africa”.
“She was passionate about gender equality and fighting against forms of sexism and patriarchy”, the party’s Sinawo Thambo said in a statement.
“Duarte will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance”.
Zuma’s ‘mutual respect’
Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma also conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family. The Jacob Zuma Foundation said:
“Zuma says his relationship with Cde Jessie goes a long way. A special tribute to reflect on their mutual respect and comradeship will soon be issued”.
Action SA: Duarte’s long history in SA liberation
Action SA’s Herman Mashaba said extended condolences to the ANC “for the loss of one of its leaders”, and added:
“Duarte has had a long history in South Africa’s liberation movement and can be credited with establishing the ANC’s Women League alongside the late Albertina Sisulu”.
GOOD Party
In a statement by the GOOD Party, Brett Herron said she “will be dearly missed and remembered for her contribution to the freedom of South Africa”.
He said she lived a “life dedicated to the struggle against apartheid”.
