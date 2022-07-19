Daily news update: Zandile Gumede case, Don Mattera, and Banyana reach WAFCON final

Citizen Reporter

Award-winning South African poet Don Mattera has passed away.

Mattera’s family have said they will issue a statement in due course.

City of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama sent his condolences to Mattera’s family.

The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been postponed till the end of July, following a brief appearance in court on Monday morning.

According to spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Durban, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the matter was adjourned for a further pre-trial conference on 27 July 2022, so that a number of issues can be dealt with.

The trial of Gumede and 21 others, (including persons and companies) was set to begin in the Durban High Court.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he believes the ANC will not survive the next election.

“It won’t survive. They couldn’t run their own conference… it had to sit on two separate weekends which is practical evidence of a serious crisis.

“So no miracle is going to happen between now and 2024 for the ANC to gain any support in Gauteng,” Malema said during an interview – which premiered on Monday – with podcast host MacG Mukwevho, where they discussed his upbringing, among other topics.

The handshakes and hugs shared between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe and Carl Niehaus caused a bit of stir on social media on Sunday.

Just moments after arriving at the late Jessie Duarte’s home on Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa was seen embracing the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, and sharing a brief light moment.

Eight suspects have now been arrested in connection to the shootings that took place in Alexandra last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the township in Johannesburg on Sunday for a crime imbizo after several people were shot dead – including Alex FM producer Joshua Mbatha – and many more wounded.

During the imbizo, Cele, who was accompanied by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela, said a special team would be appointed to “to be able to crack all the crimes here and arrest all the criminals”.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of a former municipal manager at the Moretele Municipality in North West over an irregular R250 million IT tender.

Theletsi Roger Nkhumise was arrested on Friday and appeared at Moretele Regional Court on the same day.

The former municipal boss faces charges of contravening the municipal Finance Management Act and the irregular awarding of a multi-million Rand IT tender.

A 62-year-old farm owner and 97 illegal Lesotho nationals were arrested on 18 July 2022, in Heidelberg, Gauteng, for a number of crimes.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), all suspects will appear in the Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal mining, being in the country illegally, human trafficking, possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, among others.

The arrests were made after a team, consisting of various SAPS specialized units, swooped in on a farm where the illegal miners had been operating from.

Six lions, that have been terrorising residents living near the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in Ulundi, were killed on Saturday by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

The lions were part of the pride that escaped from the park about a week ago and had killed at least six cows in the Okhukho area.

Residents said they had seen these lions at close range and were concerned they would soon kill a human being.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA that will premiere after 6 pm on Monday, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is expected to put her side of the story on record.

In a preview five-minute video from eNCA, Khumalo-Gumede, speaks of the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s death and how it did not just affect the Khumalo family, but also their neighbours in Vosloorus.

Khumalo-Gumede is the sister to Kelly Khumalo who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of his murder.

Banyana Banyana will have another shot at continental glory in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, after a stoppage-time penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Monday night.

In a semifinal that seemed like it would go to a penalty shoot-out, Banyana were awarded a spot kick following a VAR check after striker Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down inside the box.

After weeks of discussion, Orlando Pirates and their longest serving player Happy Jele have parted ways, the Buccaneers confirmed on Monday.

Having joined Pirates back in 2006, Jele has been with the club for 16-years. His latest contract with the club ended at the end of last month – the defender was handed a season long contract for the 2021/22 campaign.

Discussions with club chairman over a possible new role at the club for the 35 year-old did not bear fruit, so Jele will no longer be a Buccaneer.