Police dismiss Soweto children shooting as fake news

Faizel Patel

Gauteng police have urged the public to avoid sharing messages which may cause panic about a group of school children who have been shot in Orlando East, Soweto.

Police say they have noted with concern the voice notes that are being circulating on social media on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, says these voice notes are fake news and an attempt to scare the community and children in particular.

ALSO READ: Another mass shooting: Four shot dead in Lenasia

“The District Commissioner of the police in West Rand, Major General Fred Kekana and the Station Commander of Orlando Police Station, Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubheka, met with the Principal of the school mentioned in the voice notes where they were assured that all the learners are safe and no such incident happened at the school.”

However, Masondo says there was an incident close to the school.

“There was a cash-in-transit robbery that took place about 800 meters away from the school on Tuesday. Members of the public are cautioned to refrain from recirculating these voice notes as they cause unnecessary panic in the community, especially among the parents and learners.”

ALSO READ: Shooting and robberies: Armed gang terrorises Alexandra