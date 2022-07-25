Daily news update: ANC KZN conference, Mncedisi Shabangu death and England-Proteas series

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday faced booing KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) delegates, telling them there shouldn’t be any animosity within the governing party.

He heaped praises on the members for the manner in which they conducted conference and the swift adoption of credentials without the usual problems that accompany party conferences.

Upon setting foot into the venue, delegates waved the change sign at Ramaphosa, indicating their dissatisfaction with his presidency. They then burst into the “wenzeni uZuma” song again.

Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma says there are no winners in the party or those who are vanquished, but the entire ANC has won and “unity will prevail at all costs.”

Duma was elected as the ANC Chairperson in the province during the party’s 9th elective conference which started on Friday at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Freedom Front Plus has charged that minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has proven that he is not the right minister to help South Africa weather the current power crisis.

This swipe was in response to Mantashe’s statement Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was not the right person to fix Eskom, with the FF Plus MP Wynand Boshoff saying this would have been funny if the matter was not so serious.

He said Mantashe’s statement comes amid increasing pressure on all role players to solve South Africa’s energy crisis before it turns into a national disaster.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Hawks seized counterfeit car parts worth R150,000 during a raid at two Gauteng businesses in Kempton Park and Midrand.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the raid followed a meticulous investigation into the allegations of dealing in counterfeit vehicle parts.

The fake parts were passed off as genuine Ford and Volkswagen products.

Picture: Twitter

It’s a gloomy Sunday for South Africans after having heard of the passing of South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu.

Mpumalanga News reported that a family member, Mthokozisi Shabangu, confirmed the actor’s death, telling the publication that Mncedisi passed away at about 02:00 on Sunday morning 24 July at his home in KaNyamazane.

South Africa’s Proteas ODI series against Australia has been cancelled. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris-Gallo Images/Getty Images

Quinton de Kock was ready to blow England away with a gale-force batting display when rain forced the abandonment of the third and decisive ODI at Headingley on Sunday, leaving the Proteas to share the series 1-1.

De Kock had produced an innings of enormous quality in reaching 92 not out off just 76 balls to steer South Africa to 159/2 in 27.4 overs when a second rain interruption proved terminal for a match that was intriguingly poised.

Cheslin Kolbe has broken his thumb. Picture: Gallo Images

The big question now is, who will step into the Springbok No 14 jersey for the Tests against the All Blacks next month?

This, after confirmation at the weekend that regular right wing and World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of action until September. Kolbe broke his jaw in the third Test against Wales just over a week ago.

In the past, including at the World Cup in Japan in 2019 when Kolbe was also sidelined at a stage, Sbu Nkosi was the back-up, but the new Bulls man isn’t in the current squad because of injury. This means the Boks need to find a new right wing.