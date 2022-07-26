Daily news update: Ramaphosa’s nation address, Guptas extradition, and Mkhwebane case

Citizen Reporter

Photo: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom will add new generation capacity “on an urgent basis” as government’s response to South Africa’s electricity crisis.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa said it was time for citizens to unite in fighting the “national crisis”.

“This in many ways is a call for all South Africans to be part of the solution to contribute in whatever way that we all can to end energy scarcity in South Africa,” he said.

Ajay and Atul Gupta speak to the media from the New Age Newspaper’s offices in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

The South African government has officially submitted its extradition request for Rajesh and Atul Gupta following their arrest in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

The Guptas brothers were reportedly arrested on 3 June, although this was only confirmed by Department of Justice and Correctional Services (JCS) on 6 June.

The authorities in South Africa had been in talks with the UAE for the extradition of the brothers so they could stand trial on fraud charges.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, informing him that Parliament would proceed with the impeachment proceedings against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “triggered” her suspension from office.

That’s according to Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting on behalf of Mkhwebane, in her last-ditch effort to overturn her suspension at the Western Cape High Court.

On Monday, Mpofu on argued that Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter to Ramaphosa, on 10 March 2022, was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa.

Her appointment at the highest court in the land takes effect from 1 September 2022.

The presidency says Ramaphosa made this appointment in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gallo Images

A KwaZulu-Natal cabinet reshuffle is looming after Premier Sihle Zikalala’s lost his grip on power during the ANC provincial conference which closed on Sunday.

The conference saw Zikalala being replaced as ANC KZN provincial chairperson by ANC KZN Legislature MPL, Siboniso Duma.

Members of Zikalala’s cabinet who failed to make it into the ANC top five leadership structure include education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu and Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Late ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte’s family has slammed Carl Niehaus and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule for their comments following her death.

Niehaus paid tribute to Duarte in a opinion piece published by IOL and while he honoured her, he also criticised her decisions.

He accused her of betraying his comrades, actions that he said cannot be overlooked when considering her legacy.

Shepard Bushiri, his wife Mary and their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana appeared for their formal bail application at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 26 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says a judgment on the witnesses in the extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri is expected to be delivered in August.

Malawi received the formal extradition request for the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife, Mary, from the South African government on 5 December.

The Bushiris are wanted in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.

Soweto Parliament President Nhlanhla Lux during a media conference to clarify the relationship between Operation Dudula and Soweto Parliament at Booysens Hotel in Johannesburg, 25 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Operation Dudula on Monday announced that it has “released” Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini from its organisation so he can focus on his activities with Soweto Parliament.

Dlamini, also known as Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli, will now focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes.

Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe denied that there was a fallout between Lux and his organisation.

Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj wishes Ben Stokes well after he was dismissed in his final ODI innings. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj’s decision to bat first even though rain was forecast in the third and decisive ODI against England last weekend had its po-faced critics, but as he later explained it was done to ensure South Africa stuck to their strengths and their game-plan, which leans heavily on their spinners.

While the rain ultimately washed out the match and made the toss a moot point, when the T20 series gets underway on Wednesday night in Bristol, we can expect the Proteas to stick to roughly the same game-plan as they use in ODI cricket.

Phakamani Mahlambi of Chippa United. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Phakamani Mahlambi has attracted interest from Sekhukhune United, who are looking to continue to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Mahlambi was released by Downs after loan stints at AmaZulu and Chippa United, where he failed to live up to expectations.

A source revealed that head coach Kaitano Tembo is keen on bringing the 24-year-old on board.