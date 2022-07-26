Comrades Marathon road closures: Here’s which streets to avoid

Citizen Reporter

In little more than a month, the rubber meets the road for Comrades runners, in their quest to conquer the 95th Comrades Marathon, a Down Run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

The Ultimate Human Race will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed the following road closures and alert notifications which will be effective over Comrades race weekend, starting around midnight on Saturday, August 27, until 9.30 pm on Sunday, August 28.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James said, “Due to the massive roadworks on the N3 for the first 30 km of the race from Pietermaritzburg to Cato Ridge, if you are travelling to the start from Durban on the morning of the race you are advised to leave extra early (by latest 3 am), perhaps an hour earlier than you would normally do, as the sheer volume of traffic will definitely lead to congestion and a substantially longer travelling time. Without any accidents or vehicle breakdowns, you can factor in the journey taking you one hour and thirty minutes.”

Comrades supporters are advised to take note that the usual spectator spots and associated parking areas at Lynnfield Park, Umlaas Road and Camperdown will be out of bounds on race day due to the roadworks.

Cato Ridge will be the first available spot where supporters can gather and see the runners.

The road closure schedule is as follows:

