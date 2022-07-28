Daily news update: Dudu Myeni case, ANC gala dinner, and petrol price drop

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Dudu Myeni in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrates court, 27 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been ordered to pay a fine of R120 000 after pleading guilty to charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Myeni, on Wednesday, returned to the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court for her case related to revealing the identity of a protected witness, referred to as “Mr X”, during her testimony at the state capture commission in November 2020.

A petrol station in Edenvale on 21 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has confirmed there will be a reduction in fuel prices in August.

The announcement comes on the back of a reduction in international oil prices.

By the close of business on Tuesday, 25 July, the price of Brent Crude oil was hovering around 105 US dollars per barrel, a reduction on average of about 10% compared to the average price for June 2022.

Picture: Michel Bega

Some African National Congress (ANC) staff members are protesting over the non-payment of salaries as the ruling party’s gala dinner kicks off at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The ANC is hosting a gala dinner – with one seat costing as much as R1 million – to raise funds ahead of its 6th national policy conference, which is set to take place from 29 to 31 July.

The dinner, which is hosted by the Progressive Business Forum (PBF), allows businesspeople to socialise with the ANC’s leaders and discuss its economic and social policies.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, party leader John Steenhuisen and national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube at a media briefing on Wednesday in Cape Town. Picture: Twitter/ @Our_DA

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of building a parallel state and outsourcing Cabinet responsibilities to task teams.

“The president of the Republic of South Africa is busy building a parallel state. He is by-passing his Cabinet and centralising control in his office of a number of key ministerial responsibilities.

“Things like cutting red tape, the energy crisis [and] state security. These are key things that Parliament should be exercising oversight over,” Steenhuisen said.

Lethabo Power Plant in Free State. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

Eskom said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s elaborate reforms to tackle South Africa’s energy crisis will accelerate the end of load shedding.

The power utility has welcomed the announcement of further reforms and is in full support of measures announced by Ramaphosa on Monday to address the long-running electricity crisis.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said these reforms will go a long way towards easing the power generation constraints the country has been grappling with for about 14 years.

Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Councillor Mpho Phalatse briefs media following sustained attempts by political parties and rogue City administrators to derail corruption-busting operations. Pictured outside Hillbrow Police Station. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mayor Mpho Phalatse and speaker of council Vasco da Gama on Wednesday denied claims the City of Joburg owned – or was using – “spy” equipment.

Phalatse spoke today at the Hillbrow police station, where a case was opened against the multiparty government. On Monday, opposition parties threatened to carry out a citizen’s arrest against Phalatse should police fail to arrest her for allegedly concealing evidence related to equipment the city allegedly bought illegally.

ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe. (Photo by Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela)

The ANC’s Head of Policy Jeff Radebe says political careerism is one of several issues that have contributed to people’s mistrust in the ANC as well as the party’s poor performance at the polls.

“This has resulted in the breakdown of people’s trust in the ANC and many of the institutions of state and despite various measures the ANC and the democratic government have taken to combat corruption, there is a widespread perception that little progress has been made to ensure accountability,” he explained.

King Misuzulu will let the courts decide on latest challenge by members of the Zulu royal family.

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday dismissed an urgent interdict application by the half-brother of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to stop the coronation of his nephew, King Misuzulu, due to take place next month.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu lodged the last-minute application in a bid to halt King Misuzulu‘s coronation from going ahead on 13 August, at Enyokeni palace in Nongoma (northern KwaZulu-Natal).

However, Judge Noluntu Bam struck the matter off the roll after finding that the application was not urgent. Prince Mbonisi Zulu was ordered to pay the costs.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Multitalented media personality Somizi Mhlongo knows how to make fun of his industry friends, himself and viral trends.

The Idols South Africa judge shared a video of a bouquet of flowers on display which he supposedly received from his partner.

He jokingly said: “Look what I have found, I just got home. Oh, he loves me. Oh my gosh, oh baby thank you so much, I really appreciate this. My goodness.”

Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela admits that it will be a challenge to work with two other -co-coaches (Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

Royal AM’s appointment of Dan Malesela and promotion of Abram Nteo to co-coach the team with Khabo Zondo has already raised eyebrows.

Many want to see how the trio will handle the job.

Co-coaching was first introduced by Mamelodi Sundowns in South African football when they hired Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga during a training session in Wellington. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

While it is not their choice to be playing in South Africa next, the All Blacks will be in action in the toughest place on earth to try get back to winning ways, according to flyhalf Richie Mo’unga.

The All Blacks face the Springboks in back-to-back Tests in Mbombela and Joburg on 6 and 13 August respectively as the 2022 Rugby Championship kicks off.