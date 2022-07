Jubilation may have been the order of the day yesterday when Limpopo welcomed three Banyana Banyana stars who flew the SA flag high winning the Women African Cup of Nations in Morocco last week, but not all were happy. Of the champions, hailing from Limpopo – Lebogang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Nomvula Kgoale, Hildah Magaia and Amogelang Motau – only Magaia, Kgoale and Matlou managed to make it to their province of birth. They were welcomed by sports, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka and dignitaries from the world of sports, both in the province and nationally. “We had organised a...

Of the champions, hailing from Limpopo – Lebogang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Nomvula Kgoale, Hildah Magaia and Amogelang Motau – only Magaia, Kgoale and Matlou managed to make it to their province of birth.

They were welcomed by sports, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka and dignitaries from the world of sports, both in the province and nationally.

“We had organised a special welcome function to honour, appreciate and celebrate the players for a job well done,” Kenny Mathiba, head of communications from Limpopo department of sports, art and culture, said yesterday.

“Among many other dignitaries was advisor to the South African Football Association Ria Ledwaba.”

Moraka gave the girls R100 000 each as a token of appreciation for putting Limpopo on the map.

But not all were happy about the visit.

“Our government always wants to celebrate victory at events they didn’t support while some of us worked very hard and spent money to groom some of these players,” Hazel Mtsweni of Monsterlus said yesterday.

Mtsweni claimed to have nourished three of the stars – Matlou, Magaia and Ramalepe – and treated them as her own. They all slept and ate with her while they played for Brazilian Ladies football in Monsterlus township, outside Groblersdal, she said.

“When they went national, they were from my late husband’s team where they were trained and molded to become stars,” she said.

“My husband worked with them side by side. He made them a force to be reckoned with in the world of football. Today, now that they are the cream of the continent, the province brushed us aside and stole the limelight,” said Mtsweni.

Mtsweni said what she wanted was for Limpopo to hold the parade in Monsterlus, Groblersdal or Dennilton, with the people they know – or at least invite her to Polokwane, where the parade took place.

She accused the Limpopo provincial government of grandstanding. But Mathuna brushed Mtsweni’s complaints aside, saying the ladies had a very busy schedule. Any invite should have come from the girls themselves “as they invited their families to the jamboree,” Mathuna said.