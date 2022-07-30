Brendan Seery
Zimbabwe can’t pay white farmers despite $3.5 billion compensation deal

Farmers were told government had tried, and failed, to raise the compensation money on the international markets.

White Zimbabwe farmers, whose land was seized by the government and war veterans in the 2000s, have been told the government has no money to pay the agreed $3.5 billion (about R49.7 billion) compensation. The compensation deal was struck in July 2020 and the amount agreed related only to improvements the farmers made to the land. The land itself was supposed to have been paid for by the British government on a “willing buyer, willing seller basis” as part of the historic independence settlement at the end of 1979, which brought about the end of white rule in the country....

