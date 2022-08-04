10 million women and schoolgirls across Africa to get menstrual cup kit

Citizen Reporter

More than 2.5 million girls lose up to a week of school every month, either because they have no access to menstrual health products, or simply cannot afford it.

The cost of feminine products like sanitary towels and tampons ranges between R15 000 to R20 000 over the course of a women’s lifetime, making it an unaffordable luxury for the 18 million who depend on state grants to survive every month.

But the Cuplings Foundation wants to provide 10 million women and schoolgirls across Africa with a free solution that will last each person a decade.

After eight years of research, Cuplings has developed a menstrual cup kit, containing three cup sizes, a steriliser pot, instruction manual and a breathable cotton carry pouch. The first kits had been donated to 435 recipients in the North West as part of the first phase of a partnership with the Royal Bafokeng Institute, Thuto Thebe Foundation and Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

ALSO READ: Menstrual cups safe, practical and cheap: study

The foundation is now rolling out the project to schools, with an initial target of stopping 13 000 girls in the Royal Bafokeng nation from missing a single day of school for the next 10 years because of menstruation.

Cuplings managing director Farah Abdulla has not used traditional sanitary products in the eight years that the menstrual cup has been undergoing development.

“Once we have educated the girls, they won’t have to buy any sanitary products for the next 10 years. They will also be able to play sports while they are on their period. In fact, they can do anything they like every day for 365 days a year.”

Thato Molope, Cuplings director of operations said: “Bafokeng are forward-thinking pioneers and, as a Mofokeng, I am proud to know that this project is starting at home. Our plan is to expand into Africa but we need more stakeholders.

“All of the school principals within the Bafokeng education system have approved the rollout of the initiative. This will truly bridge the gap that they have all been struggling with,” said Molope.

– news@citizen.co.za