The planned release of 3 000 soldiers over the next three years – people who will be ill-equipped to deal with civilian life – has raised questions about the timing of letting them go when the country is in the midst of economic and criminal warfare.

Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance shadow minister of defence and military veterans, said there was bound to be fear among people that if soldiers, “especially specialised soldiers [are released back] in the community that will be a threat to national security”.

He said while the soldiers who would be shed over the next three years were mostly those closer to retirement, younger soldiers were not exempt from the cut. If they were not absorbed by the reserve, it would also pose a huge threat.

It had been previously reported that a number of former soldiers were arrested on different occasions; one for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in the Eastern Cape in June 2021, and another for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Oudtshoorn in July of that same year.

A policeman and a soldier in Westonaria were arrested in February following a cash-in-transit heist. In June 2021, six soldiers were arrested for allegedly helping crime syndicates operating along the Beitbridge border crossing and Limpopo River.

African Defence Review director Darren Olivier said the cut will hurt the South African National Defence Force badly, as it was already below the staffing level needed to properly fulfil its mandate. A reduction would result in further downgrades to capabilities, missions and critical tasks.

“This is the completely wrong way to go about cutting the SANDF’s size and budget, and it’s ridiculous that National Treasury has been granted the right to effectively determine national security policy and consequences,” he said.

“Not that it’s surprising. The Cabinet has long abrogated its responsibilities for properly managing the country’s defence capabilities. To be clear, this doesn’t mean the SANDF should never be cut.

“These are difficult economic times and government spending must be carefully controlled.”

However, cuts to both budgets and personnel should be done as part of a proper policy development process, such as a formal defence review, which cuts mandated capabilities, missions and locations at the same time as it cuts the budget and force size, “so the force can remain sustainable and able to fulfil its core duties”.

“That aside, I don’t believe this reduction will result in higher levels of unemployment or crime.”

