Zama Zamas | ‘Flush out illegal miners’: SAPS to deploy tactical units on Monday

The Crime Combating Izimbizo continued on Sunday with Bheki Cele telling the Kagiso community in West Rand Saps will “flush out” Zama Zamas.

Cele kicked off the imbizo in West Village, Krugersdorp on Saturday, following recent protests over crime and illegal mining.

The izimbizo will enable residents to discuss and engage the Police ministry on crimes afflicting the community, and assist officials in establishing long-term interventions.

Crime Combating Izimbizo

Tactical units deployed to West Rand

On Sunday, both Cele and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola informed Kagiso residents that a request for the intervention of the SANDF will be made.

In the meantime, however, specialised Saps units will be deployed to the West Rand from Monday.

Cele said, to cheers from the community, that the units will tackle illegal mining and “clean these mines” – referring to the heavily-armed Zama Zamas.

Watch: Warning to Zama Zamas

[ACTION] Minister Cele says the response from @SAPoliceService which will see units of the SAPS deployed to the #WestRand to tackle #IllegalMining should be on par with the onslaught expected from the #ZamaZamas who some of them are heavily armed. #KagisoImbizo pic.twitter.com/Z7cLrd38Bl— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 7, 2022

Cele said residents have the right to sleep soundly at not, and should not be “prisoners of crime and ruthless criminals who act without impunity”.

Meeting ‘fire with fire’

Meanwhile, Masemola said the success of the operation is dependent on the cooperation of Kagiso residents.

Work closely with us and ensure we bring perpetrators to book through court processes.

He said Saps will deploy its Tactical Response Team along with the National Intervention Unit, Special Task Unit and K9 units “to flush out all undesirable elements”.

He vowed to meet “fire with fire”, and asked for cooperation from the community.

Watch: ‘Flush them out’

Rapes linked to Zama Zamas

As of Saturday, officials arrested more than 80 illegal miners, who have been charged with being in the country illegally.

It’s still unknown if the suspects are linked to the recent Krugersdorp rapes as authorities are still awaiting DNA results

The gang rape has shocked the country and cast a spotlight on illicit mining as a crime generator in West Village and Kagiso in the West Rand.

