Daily news update: Phala Phala probe, KZN cabinet reshuffle, and July unrest instigators

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency Budget Vote in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its call for an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence has been tasked with investigating specific allegations arising out the February 2020 theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday directed the committee to look into whether Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa was involved in the alleged cover-up of the theft and whether a secret crime intelligence fund was used in the undercover operations.

Dube-Ncube reshuffles cabinet. Photo – Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal’s newly elected Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has reshuffled her cabinet and called on communities to interact with the new provincial executive council and help shape policies.

Dube-Ncube was sworn in as KZN’s first female premier on Wednesday.

The legislature sat in Mooi River to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Remains of a building destroyed in Isipongo during the unrest, 20 July 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: citizen.co.za/Jacques Nelles

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested 20 alleged instigators of public violence, through social media and other platforms, during the period of unrests in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of the country last year.

According to the Hawks, joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces.

Picture: iStock

Seven more suspects have been positively linked to the rape of eight women in West Village, Krugersdorp.

This brings the total number of suspects to 14, after seven were identified on Wednesday.

The suspects are facing a string of charges including multiple counts of rape, robbery and contravening the Immigration Act, among others.

Chaos erupts after members of EFF are asked to leave the house during the Presidency Budget Vote Debate Response at Parliament. Images/Brenton Geach

Chaos erupted until almost 2am during a City of Johannesburg council meeting after members of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stormed the speaker’s podium.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Vasco Da Gama called the meeting on Wednesday to table among others, the re-advertisement of the city manager position and the ratification of the acting secretary of the council seat.

Photo: iStock

Residents of Gauteng have been warned to brace themselves for a cold front and adverse weather conditions over the next few days.

The mercury is expected to drop significantly on Thursday with maximum temperatures in Johannesburg only reaching a high of 4°C. Windy conditions are also expected.

Friday and Saturday morning is also expected to be cold with 7°C and 9°C expected for Johannesburg.

Pop culture commentator Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi denied that his wife – Singer Berita – was leaving him despite her statement saying as much | Pictures: Instagram

Controversial clout chaser Nota Baloyi has launched another verbal attack against his estranged wife, Berita, during Women’s Month as she tours Europe.

His latest tirade comes just days after he declared “F*** Women’s Day” on his Twitter page.

“I spoke out about Gender Based Violence, Femicide [and] Rape Culture they tried to use my wife to shut me up, now she’s posting thirst traps @BeritaAfroSoul.”

Andile Jali has started both Sundowns’ games this season from the bench. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix.

In the two DStv Premiership games that Mamelodi Sundowns have played this season, against Cape Town City and TS Galaxy, their embarrassment of riches have been illustrated by their substitutes.

Club captain Denis Onyango has been benched in favour of new signing Ronwen Williams, while Andile Jali, who won a number of individual awards last season, had to sit out the entire game against City and came on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to The Rockets.