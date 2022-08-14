Daily news update: Zuma’s kids targets, Boks lose & new Miss SA

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is concerned the former president’s children are now becoming targets of the July unrest invetigation.

The foundation was reacting to reports that Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being probed for her role in the July unrest.

At least 22 people appeared in court on Friday for instigating the July unrest and while Zuma-Sambudla, was not among them, the Hawks confirmed they are probing her involvement in the riots.

It a tweet, the Zuma Foundation says it is concerned about the so called “persecution” now being extended to his children.

Indications are that the ANC’s 9th provincial conference in North West will finally get underway after hours of delay and legal drama that saw the interim provincial committee (IPC) stripped of voting powers.

On Friday night the North West High Court in Mahikeng granted the urgent interdict application after disgruntled member Tshepo Bosman argued that the IPC was unconstitutional as its term of office had ended three years ago.

Nomvula Mokonyane, the party’s National Executive Committee members, told eNCA that it was all systems go for the conference to officially get underway at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

She said the party’s deputy president David Mabuza, who was scheduled to officially opened the conference at 09:00 has arrived at the venue and will take the stage once formal processes had been completed.

Residents of Gauteng have been warned to brace themselves for a cold front and adverse weather conditions over the next few days.

The cold weather is expected to continue until the weekend with the mercury expected to drop significantly on Sunday.

Snow is also expected this weekend over the mountainous areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, in Sutherland in the Northern Cape, and Lesotho.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned the public to take extra precautions during the freezing weather conditions.

“The public and small stock farmers should be advised that loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected due to the combination of very cold windy and wet conditions. The weak and frail may also be vulnerable since their bodies won’t be able to retain their heat as easily.”

Business owners at the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg have been urged to be vigilant following the robbery at a jewellery store at the shopping centre.

The robbery was captured on CCTV video footage which is being widely circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp.

The video shows a group of customers in Shiraz Jewellers who attempt to distract the sales person before the robbery takes place.

It’s unclear when the robbery took place or if it was reported to the police.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied any claims of sexual assault.

The minister released a statement on Saturday saying he is aware that a case of sexual harassment has been lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that the incident occurred in his hotel room.

Godongwana says the claims were made a week ago.

A dismal performance from the Springboks handed the All Blacks a vital 35-23 win in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The beleaguered visitors managed to get off to a strong start to take a 15-0 lead after 33 minutes, before the Boks fought back to take a 23-21 lead with 20 minutes left in the match.

A dismal performance from the Springboks handed the All Blacks a vital 35-23 win in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The beleaguered visitors managed to get off to a strong start to take a 15-0 lead after 33 minutes, before the Boks fought back to take a 23-21 lead with 20 minutes left in the match.

Fan favourite Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned the new Miss South Africa (SA) 2022.

Miss SA 2021 and Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane handed the crown to Noerki, the 23 year old from Tzaneen, Limpopo on Saturday evening in a glittering function.

The Miss SA pageant took place at SunBet Arena at Time Squares Menlyn, Tshwane.

The pageant was hosted by media personality Anele Mdoda, who held the fort for the second time.

The energy in the packed venue was electrifying.

Nokeri’s charisma, light and stage presence shined through the night.