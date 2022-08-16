Daily news update: Marikana massacre, petrol price and tributes pour in for Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has ever set foot in Marikana is a question which continues to occupy many people’s minds, a decade after the Marikana massacre.

Wednesday (August 16) will mark the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre where 34 mineworkers were brutally shot and killed by the police.

Mineworkers at the time, had been on a strike, demanding improved salaries but the situation became volatile in the days leading up to August 16 where security officials were also killed.

Ramaphosa was non-executive director at the then Lonmin Platinum Mine during the tragic events of August 2012.

Family confirms the passing of TKZee’s Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

South African musician Tokollo Tshabalala aka Magesh. Picture: MEDIA 24 PTY LTD (MAGAZINES) via Gallo Images

South Africa is once again in mourning after the family of music icon Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala confirmed that he ​​passed away on Monday morning, as a result of an epileptic seizure.

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning, as a result of an epileptic seizure,” read part of the statement.



It is believed that the 45-year-old musician was with his girlfriend at the time of his passing.

Picture: iStock

Motorists can expect a healthy decrease in fuel prices in September, which will not be mitigated by any refunds to the General Fuel Levy (GFL).

The Automobile Association (AA) stated that the projected figures were based on current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“The decreases to fuel prices in August were offset somewhat by the 75c for petrol and diesel which were returned to the GFL. But the decreases expected in September don’t have that problem,” the AA said in a statement.

The compiled date revealed that 95ULP is expected to drop by around R2.60, and 93ULP by around R2.45.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images.

The terminal illness or medical condition that former president Jacob Zuma allegedly suffers from has not been disclosed in public or in the courts, in order to protect his privacy and human rights.

Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, made the argument in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, during the former president’s appeal of a high court ruling that set aside his release last year on medical parole.

The issue around the redacted parts of Zuma’s medical records came into sharp focus as his lawyers squared off with the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, over the decision by the then prisons boss, Arthur Fraser, to release him on medical parole in September.

Screengrab of a video of two police officers hitting a man in Fish Hoek, Western Cape. Photo: Twitter/@Abramjee

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of assault after a video of two police officers assaulting a man emerged on social media.

Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping on Sunday confirmed that they are probing the conduct of the police officers on the man from Fish Hoek, Western Cape.

“[The] Ipid communication unit has been notified of the assault and the video by a member of the public. The matter was escalated to Ipid Western Cape and they are looking into the matter. The office will provide feedback as soon as they complete their work,” said Suping.

Picture: iStock

Four suspects alleged to be part of the 2021 July unrest instigators have been granted bail by the Durban Magistrates’ Court.

This after three suspects were arrested by the Directorate Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and North West over the weekend.

During court proceedings on Monday, it was revealed that one of the suspects, Menzi Blose, is a public order police (POP) unit officer reportedly deployed at the Mariannhill police station in KZN.

Blose was joined by Matthews Ntjonto (who had appeared at the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court before his case was transferred), Mthokozisi Gwala and Sibusiso Ngubane as they were granted R3 000 bail, unopposed by the state.

