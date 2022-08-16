Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
16 Aug 2022
5:10 am
News

July unrest: If you shared content inciting violence, you’re as guilty as original poster -expert

Reitumetse Makwea

'If the original content incites violence and you retweet it, share it or forward it, then you’re as responsible as the original poster,' she said.

Law enforcement takes away stolen goods which was looted during the unrest at Boiketlong Informal settlement, Sebokeng in Johannesburg, 23 July 2021, after the government announced that recovered looted goods would be destroyed. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
With the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) saying they are confident more arrests are on the cards, experts say anyone who shared or retweeted statements, pictures and videos which incited public violence during the July unrest last year are just as guilty as the arrested instigators. Following reports that Twitter gave Hawks investigators the personal information of people implicated in the violence, social media law expert Emma Sadleir Berkowitz said “each retweet constituted a fresh publication”, which made retweeters just as guilty. “If the original content incites violence and you retweet it, share it or forward it, then you’re...

Read more on these topics