Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
16 Aug 2022
5:40 am
Union cautions against call for police staff replacement over claims they’re ‘working with criminals’

Communities are free to call for an investigation into police conduct, including allegations of police involvement with criminals.

Specialised operational units confisticate illegal miners equipment at Solplaatjie Durban Deep, Roodepoort in the West Rand, 115 August 2022, 110 suspects arrested and seizure of Illegal Mining equipment, firearms and gold bearing mineral.Picrure:Nigel Sibanda
An appeal by the West Rand community for the replacement of station commanders and SA Police Service (Saps) officers, blamed for “working with criminals”, was populist, unlawful and unprocedural, the Independent Policing Union of SA (Ipusa) said yesterday. Although the community is on the receiving end of spiralling crime levels, exacerbated by the recent Krugersdorp gang rape of eight women, Ipusa president Bethuel Nkuna cautioned against the call for police staff replacement over allegations of collusion with criminals – a view shared by a leading security expert. Ipusa, said Nkuna, implored the community to “utilise available platforms to raise their...

