Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
16 Aug 2022
5:40 am
Union cautions against call for police staff replacement over claims they’re ‘working with criminals’
Brian Sokutu
Communities are free to call for an investigation into police conduct, including allegations of police involvement with criminals.
Specialised operational units confisticate illegal miners equipment at Solplaatjie Durban Deep, Roodepoort in the West Rand, 115 August 2022, 110 suspects arrested and seizure of Illegal Mining equipment, firearms and gold bearing mineral.Picrure:Nigel Sibanda
