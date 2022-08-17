Philanthropist and Lenasia pioneer Sayed Hoosen Mia passes away

Faizel Patel

Philanthropist and one of the main pioneers of Lenasia, Sayed Hoosen Mia has passed away.

Mia, the father of renowned plastic surgeon Dr Ridwan Mia and Dr Reza Mia passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 76 at his home in Linkfield Ridge, Johannesburg.

Mia started as an Afrikaans teacher during apartheid, later sponsoring the “Time to Learn” project – a part-time homework and study group.

A Wits Graduate School of Business, Harvard University and South West University graduate, Mia spent 25 years with Anglo American Life and was board chairperson of the SHM group of companies.

In 2006, the dream and vision of two entrepreneurs, Ismail Valli and Sayed Mia, became a reality with the opening of Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The vision was to create a holistic shopping experience for a community by the community.

Over the past 45 years, Mia has devoted his time and his resources to uplift communities afflicted by malnutrition, lack of education, the homeless, destitute and the downtrodden.

There has been an outpouring of grief from Lenasia residents and the broader community on the passing of Mia.

Many have expressed their sadness and condolences to his family, friends and colleqgues.

Local newspaper Lenasia Times publisher Waseem Camroodeen shared his sentiments on Facebook.

“[I] Am absolutely heartbroken at the passing of one of my favourite persons ever, uncle Sayed Hoosen Mia. May Allah grant him the highest of abodes in Jannatul Firdous Ameen.”

Yusuf Moosa wrote: “What a loss… No words are enough to describe Uncle Sayed’s humility humbleness and personal interactions… A true legend, pioneer, visionary and philanthropist… Who made great changes/contributions to all, Lenasians especially…”

Jitesh Hari also expressed his sadness at the pasting of Mia.

“It was a pleasure knowing you and sharing the stage with you on several occasions. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. May Allah grant him the highest of abodes in Jannatul Firdous Ameen. Aum Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Earlier this year, the Trinity International Bible University conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Philosophy on Mia.

Sayed is survived by his wife – Farida, daughter – Razia and sons – Dr Ridwan, Zaakir and Dr Mohamed Reza Mia.

