Sipho Mabena
4 minute read
18 Aug 2022
5:00 am
SANDF’s ‘mambas’ ready to strike, after resuscitation by Cuban engineers
Sipho Mabena
The repairs were done as part of the controversial Operation Thusano, which has seen payments to the tune of R1.4 billion made to Cuba.
South African Defence Force members rest at Grasmare toll plaza some of the 60 Infantry Personnel Carrier (IPC) “Mambas” which departed from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on the 15 July 2022, the SANDF moved 40 additional IPCs from De Brug in Bloemfontein to Walmansthall in Pretoria. Pictured on 12 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
