Sipho Mabena
18 Aug 2022
5:00 am
News

SANDF’s ‘mambas’ ready to strike, after resuscitation by Cuban engineers

The repairs were done as part of the controversial Operation Thusano, which has seen payments to the tune of R1.4 billion made to Cuba.

South African Defence Force members rest at Grasmare toll plaza some of the 60 Infantry Personnel Carrier (IPC) “Mambas” which departed from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on the 15 July 2022, the SANDF moved 40 additional IPCs from De Brug in Bloemfontein to Walmansthall in Pretoria. Pictured on 12 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has demonstrated the benefits of its controversial alliance with Cubans, Project Thusano, by parading a fleet of Mamba armoured personnel carriers, which were repaired as part of the collaboration. The Mamba is a 4×4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle powered by a Mercedes Benz turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine, and offers protection against land mines, grenades, fire bombs as well as small arms fire. The four-wheel drive SA-made armoured vehicle with a capacity of up to 10 people, excluding driver, was first produced in the late 1980’s and is capable of a range of uses, including border...

