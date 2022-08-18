Recipe of the day: Creamy salmon piccata pasta￼

Citizen Reporter

This yummy and creamy salmon piccata pasta is the perfect warm and hearty pasta dish to enjoy on a cold and windy Thursday evening.

For a more wholesome pasta experience, enjoy this delicious dish with a slice or two of homemade ciabatta bread or homemade garlic bread.

To add a little bit of a spicy kick to your meal, add a few sprinkles of chilli flakes when serving, or a few dollops of your favourite chilli sauce.

Creamy salmon piccata pasta

Creamy salmon piccata pasta. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

375g dried fettuccine pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon drained baby capers

350g skinless boneless salmon fillets, cut into 3-4 cm pieces

1 red onion, thinly sliced

300ml light cooking cream

120g baby spinach

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh continental parsley leaves

Lemon wedges, to serve (optional)

Instructions

Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water following packet directions or until al dente. Drain and return the pasta to the pan. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the capers, stirring, for 1-2 minutes or until they ‘burst’. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate. Add the salmon to the pan and cook, turning occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until golden. Transfer to the plate. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the onion, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the cream. Cook for 2 minutes or until the cream reduces slightly. Stir the pasta, spinach, lemon juice and half the parsley into the cream mixture. Season. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Gently toss through the salmon. Sprinkle with capers and remaining parsley. Serve with lemon wedges, if using.

Thus recipe was found on taste.com.au