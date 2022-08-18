News

Recipe of the day: Creamy salmon piccata pasta￼

Enjoy this delicious dish with a slice or two of homemade ciabatta bread or homemade garlic bread.

This yummy and creamy salmon piccata pasta is the perfect warm and hearty pasta dish to enjoy on a cold and windy Thursday evening.

To add a little bit of a spicy kick to your meal, add a few sprinkles of chilli flakes when serving, or a few dollops of your favourite chilli sauce.

Creamy salmon piccata pasta

Ingredients

  • 375g dried fettuccine pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon drained baby capers
  • 350g skinless boneless salmon fillets, cut into 3-4 cm pieces
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 300ml light cooking cream
  • 120g baby spinach
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh continental parsley leaves
  • Lemon wedges, to serve (optional)

Instructions

  1. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water following packet directions or until al dente. Drain and return the pasta to the pan.
  2. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the capers, stirring, for 1-2 minutes or until they ‘burst’. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate.
  3. Add the salmon to the pan and cook, turning occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until golden. Transfer to the plate.
  4. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the onion, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the cream. Cook for 2 minutes or until the cream reduces slightly.
  5. Stir the pasta, spinach, lemon juice and half the parsley into the cream mixture. Season. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Gently toss through the salmon. Sprinkle with capers and remaining parsley. Serve with lemon wedges, if using.

Thus recipe was found on taste.com.au

