Daily news update: More July unrest ‘instigators’ arrested, Mbeki rejects Malema claims and Mazzone demoted

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Hawks have arrested eight more alleged instigators in connection with last year’s deadly July riots which rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the group was expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday in the Durban Central Regional Court.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects arrested this year for allegedly instigating the July unrest to 34.

Thirty-two suspects were nabbed in KZN, one in the Free State and another in the North West.

Picture File: Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Twitter/@TMFoundation_

Former president Thabo Mbeki has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s claims that he wants to unseat current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and is using Arthur Fraser to do so.

On Wednesday, a forum of political parties held a media briefing, where Malema announced that the opposition in Parliament would bring a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa over Phala Phala farm robbery.

The controversial February 2020 robbery, which took place at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, came into the public’s attention after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa and Presidential Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode for allegedly concealing the crime.

Picture File: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has returned back to police the investigation docket related to sexual assault allegations made against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, confirmed to The Citizen on Thursday the NPA returned the docket in order for police to obtain a warning statement from Godongwana.

Mohlala refused to divulge the details surrounding the case, only confirming that the docket was in connection with a sexual assault case at Kruger National Park involving a “prominent person”.

“The docket has been returned to us with an instruction that we need to obtain a statement from the prominent person on the allegations made,” he said.

Former DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Natasha Mazzone, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) chief whip in Parliament has been demoted to the backbenches.

DA national spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, has been appointed the new chief whip of the party.

DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the change to his caucus at a DA federal executive meeting on Thursday morning.

“Siviwe will continue with our work of being a strong opposition – holding the executive accountable while offering workable solutions to address SA’s most pressing challenges.”

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu at a vaccination rollout centre with Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 19 July 2021. Social Department targets to vaccinate 240 000 workforce. The vaccination rollout plan includes frontline workers. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Royal family divided over kingship as late AmaZulu king’s brothers announce third candidate

A third person is now in the race for the Zulu throne as the brothers of the late Amazulu King have named Prince Buzabazi ka Zwelithini as their preferred candidate.

Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and some other royal family members, announced Prince Buzabazi, the third born son of Queen Buhle Mathe, as their candidate for the throne, meaning there are now three contenders for it.

Prince Buzabazi is the son of late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s second wife.

A faction led by Prince Mbonisi has expressed dissatisfaction with developments in the AmaZulu Royal family

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Ramaphosa motion of no confidence, load shedding continues and Tshwane’s R26bn power project