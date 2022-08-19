Kidnapped Grade R pupil from Cape Town found safe and unharmed

Citizen Reporter

A Grade R pupil from Cape Town, who was kidnapped this week in front of his home in Kensington, has reportedly been safely returned to his family.

Shahnawaz Asghar (six) was on Wednesday snatched by six armed men who forced him into a silver VW Polo on the corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Kensington, as he was heading to school.

According to a News24 report, the young boy was returned home safely on Thursday evening.

Family spokesperson Dawood Esack said Asghar was “both mentally and physically fine”.

According to a TimesLIVE report, the family had received a ransom request of R800 000 for Asghar’s safe release, but It was not clear whether the amount had been paid to the kidnappers.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, told IOL the investigation into the kidnapping continued.

“This office can confirm that the six-year-old Kensington boy who was kidnapped on Wednesday has been reunited with his family late last night.

“Our investigation is still underway and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage,” Traut said.

