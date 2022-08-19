WIN! Black Cat launches new collab with visual artist Karabo Poppy

Enid Mathieson

Johannesburg – South Africa’s most loved peanut butter and chocolate brand, Black Cat took over Shine Studios in Johannesburg on Friday, 29 July 2022, to launch its highly anticipated collaboration with renowned visual artist extraordinaire Karabo Poppy Moletsane set to inspire the youth through its Feed The You, You Can Be campaign.

Hosted by rapper, presenter, and social media personality Kevin “Kevi Kev” Setlhare, guests were treated to an exclusive reveal of the merchandise created by the talented visionary, which included bespoke windbreakers, hoodies, t-shirts, and shopper bags designed by the artist. Patriots also indulged in the Black Cat infused menu for the day, packed with all the nutrients they enjoy and love from the heritage brand.

“The ‘Feed the You, You Can Be’ campaign is one that speaks to me because it’s a catalyst for change. It is allowing me the opportunity to be a representation of a young, black female who is disrupting the status-quo by showing the youth and those that look up to me how we now have the power to define what success is for ourselves.” Said Karabo Poppy. “I have been an avid consumer and lover of Black Cat and to be walking hand in hand with the brand to spread encouragement to future disruptors is a full circle moment for me and I hope that people, more especially the youth are inspired to feed their dreams, feed their passions and go after all that they desire.” The illustrator concluded.

The campaign is a perpetual narrative that encourages the youth of today to carry forth the relentlessness baton of achieving one’s dream to be their best selves regardless of circumstance, with the boost of Black Cat’s #PeanutPower.

“Choosing Karabo to be part of “The Feed the You, You Can Be” campaign was a no brainer. As a pivotal voice in today’s youth culture with immense influence, she is the perfect voice we want our brand to reverberate in the hearts of consumers. Her creativity and essence speak to the ethos of Black Cat about changing the narrative and celebrating everyday achievements.” Said Edna Mohale (Maphita), Tiger Brands Marketing Director. Consumers can follow the brand’s social media pages on Twitter (@Black_Cat_SA) and Instagram @Blackcatpeanutbutter and follow the hashtags #FeedTheYouYouCanBe #PeanutPower to learn more about the campaign and find out how they can stand a chance to win the exclusive limited edition Black Cat x Karabo Poppy merchandise.

