Daily news update: Crime stats, Free State snow and Zulu king weekend ritual

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. Photo: The Citizen / Jacques Nelles

Women’s month will end on a note of mixed feelings, after Minister of Police Bheki Cele delivered South Africa’s crime stats from the last quarter, announcing a decrease in sexual offences but an increase in murders.

The first quarter crime stats delivered by Cele on Friday were for the period between April and June 2022.

Cele said sexual offences, such as rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences had decreased by more than 800 cases.

A woman wears a cloth reflecting the face of the new king Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing chant slogans in his praise on August 19, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Heavy police presence is expected throughout the weekend at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performs the entering the cattle kraal ritual on Saturday.

The ceremony is performed in line with Zulu customs where the king celebrates his installation to the throne.

On Thursday evening King Misuzulu completed the most important part of the process by hunting and killing a lion.

Picture: iStock

Eskom has warned not to get too comfortable after it suspended load shedding on Friday, saying that rolling black outs may be imposed once again at short notice.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park has cautioned that the system remains constrained and it will be forced to deliberately cut your lights from 4pm until 12am and possibly during the evening peaks throughout the weekend.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the rolling blackouts are due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning units.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Viver

City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has denied giving unlawful instructions to city officials over a multi-billion rand investment proposal to lease land on which the city’s power stations are located.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor briefed the media on Friday in Johannesburg on the investment proposal, after opposition parties in council – including the DA’s coalition partner ActionSA – accused him of corruption and impropriety.

This after a recording surfaced in which Williams could be heard allegedly instructing officials to support his executive decision for the project, which was rejected this week in council.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has refuted media reports which stated that he wants corporal punishment returned to schools.

According to a statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Education, the claim came about after Lesufi’s visit to Fred Norman Secondary School in Edenvale on Tuesday.

A parent asked a question following a racism incident, which took place last week Friday.

Picture: iStock

Heavy snow has been confirmed in the Free State between Van Reenen and Harrismith on the N3 highway.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of disruptive snow for the southern Drakensberg region.

While many will be ecstatic with the snow, motorists have been warned to be extra cautious on the N3 highway.

South African musician Tokollo Tshabalala aka Magesh. Picture: MEDIA 24 PTY LTD (MAGAZINES) via Gallo Images

Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, who was part of the legendary Kwaito group TKZee was laid to rest on Friday in Johannesburg.

The funeral service was attended by close friends and family. It took place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Friday morning, before proceeding to the Westpark Cemetery, where he was buried.

The 45-year-old Tshabalala ​​passed away last week, after suffering an epileptic seizure which was the result of a brain injury from a car crash in 2001.

Pitso Mosimane – File Picture

Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to head into the dugout again after a brief sabbatical, and admits that he would like to try and win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane left Al Ahly in June after guiding the Egyptian giants to three successive Caf Champions League finals, winning two but losing the last one to Wydad Casablanca.

Under his watch, Ahly also got successive third place finishes at the Fifa Club World Cup, and Mosimane has indicated that it may be time for him to move on from going for club trophies, and to focus instead on guiding a country to the Afcon title.