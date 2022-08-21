Daily news update: Zulu king is crowned, drunk woman crashes into cop’s car, ANC ‘terminally ill’

Citizen Reporter

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has now taken the throne after a bitter battle for the Zulu crown.

After entering the royal kraal on Saturday, and performing the necessary rituals, Misuzulu came out fully dressed as king.

He was joined by a handful of royal elders.

After performing the ceremony of entering the kraal, Misuzulu was publicly announced as king by Zulu royal family elders.

A woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) patrol vehicle in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

The woman was reportedly drunk.

The accident occurred while the JMPD officer was busy with a patrol on the N1 highway.

Various parts including Gauteng, North West, and Free State have for the last couple of days been enduring nippy weather conditions brought by cold fronts, which recently made landfall in the Western Cape.

There were also reports of snowfall in places such as Harrismith in the Free State on Friday.

Warmer weather conditions are only expected to return to the north-eastern parts of the country towards the end of next week, the SA Weather Service said on Saturday.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) is currently terminally ill and on the verge of dying a slow death, according to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

Breakfast made the remarks following the party’s announcement of its nomination process and rules for its upcoming national elective conference in December.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Breakfast said it was the centrality of the party’s branches which forms a basic unit of the party, that raises a lot of serious questions within the ANC.

“The ANC has for some time fallen short of recruiting what one can call the cream of the crop when it comes to leadership […] some of the people who rise through the ranks of the ANC, lacks depth in terms of political education and also are unable to promote the ethos and values of the ANC,” said Breakfast.

Nearly half of cancers worldwide can be traced back to a known risk factor, a huge global study found on Friday.

The study – published in the Lancet and conducted as part of a vast research programme funded by the Bill Gates Foundation – concluded that 44.4% of cancer deaths worldwide were attributable to a known risk factor.

The four men who killed an elderly woman suspected of practicing witchcraft have been sentenced to a collective 88 years behind bars.

Manundu Mzubongile, Mlungisi Manundu, Siyabulela Manundu, and Sithembiso Yalwa killed the 92-year-old Nosayinethi Manundu in 2020.

The men believed Manundu was a witch and responsible for the fatal stabbing of Samkelo Manundu, whose funeral was held in Cape Town on 14 March 2020.