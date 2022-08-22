Daily news update: Ramaphosa’s R2.6m flight, Godongwana assault, and Barbara Hogan slams ANC

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 42nd SADC summit. Picture: Twitter / @Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week, and the flight cost approximately R2.6m.

As reported by Erika Gibson for Sunday Times, the president and 11 other delegates travelled on an SAA A340 passenger jet.

Why, I hear you ask? “None of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable”, writes Gibson, adding: “The air force has run behind in paying its subscription fees to the Jeppesen flight database”.

Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana at State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Jacques Nelles

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this week addressed the sexual assault claims brought against him, saying he did not know the plaintiff’s identity.

When the case of sexual harassment was lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga earlier this month, the minister denied any and all claims.

The plaintiff alleges the assault took place in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

Barbara Hogan during the official memorial service of struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada on 1 April 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

Former Public Enterprises Minister, Barbara Hogan has expressed concern that some leaders in government are focused on serving their own interests rather than addressing South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

Hogan was speaking at the launch of the Ahmed Kathrada exhibition at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday, which marked the anti-apartheid activist’s 93rd birthday.

She criticised the ANC-led government, saying many leaders lived in an entitled bubble and were only looking to enrich themselves.

Solly Mapaila at the SACP Conference on 13 July 2022 in Boksburg. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary, Solly Mapaila has called out the government for failing to address the living conditions of those who are faced with the reality of soaring joblessness and social inequality.

Delivering the inaugural annual memorial lecture of the late struggle icon Ruth First at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday, Mapaila said the job crisis in South Africa needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Amabutho (Zulu Regiments) sing the praises of the new King as they wait for the arrival of the new King Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace on 19 August 2022. Photo: AFP/Rajesh Jantilal

As King Misuzulu KaZwelithini took the throne after a bitter battle for the Zulu crown, a white woman from Gauteng was hoping he would take her as a wife.

The unidentified woman – who wants to be South Africa’s first white Zulu queen – attended the coronation of the new king on Saturday.

The coronation took place in the kraal built by his regiments KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

Image: iStock

Can you keep working after reaching normal retirement age?

This has become an important question in a society where people have not saved enough to retire or simply enjoy working and want to stay employed because they are also healthy enough.

Labour law does not stipulate what the normal retirement age is. You agree with your employer when that will be and it is usually part of your employment contract.

Picture: Instagram

The third season of popular reality television show Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) is already serving up all the drama, although the new season is only scheduled to air either later this year or early in 2023.

According to Sunday World, one of the show’s most popular cast members, Tarina Patel got the boot from producers.

The publication reported that Patel rubbed producers up the wrong way after she invited Christal Kay to an event behind the producers back, despite knowing full well that they didn’t want Kay anywhere near the show.

Bongani Zungu has rejoined Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns fans will have to wait a little longer before they can see returnee Bongani Zungu taking the field.

Masandawana co-head coach Manqoba Mngqihti says there is still a lot of ground work to be done on ‘Ben 10’. Zungu last played a football game in April and he took part in his first training session with Downs about a week ago.

“He is still a bit far from participating, considering that he was not part of the pre-season training and he still has a little bit of work to do,” said Mngqithi.