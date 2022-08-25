Cuba’s R50m donation a big precedent, can open a floodgate of others – analysts
Reitumetse Makwea
The government always seems to miss the mark with social issues, with experts saying SA’s healthcare system was in shambles and needed the R50 million that was donated to Cuba. South Africa needs the money more than Cuba The SA Medical Association’s (Sama) Dr Angelique Coetzee said the critical shortage of medical professionals was not […]
Image created by Narissa Subramoney with iStock elements.
