Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
25 Aug 2022
5:30 am
News

Cuba’s R50m donation a big precedent, can open a floodgate of others – analysts

Reitumetse Makwea

The government always seems to miss the mark with social issues, with experts saying SA’s healthcare system was in shambles and needed the R50 million that was donated to Cuba. South Africa needs the money more than Cuba The SA Medical Association’s (Sama) Dr Angelique Coetzee said the critical shortage of medical professionals was not […]

Image created by Narissa Subramoney with iStock elements.
The government always seems to miss the mark with social issues, with experts saying SA’s healthcare system was in shambles and needed the R50 million that was donated to Cuba. South Africa needs the money more than Cuba The SA Medical Association’s (Sama) Dr Angelique Coetzee said the critical shortage of medical professionals was not only worsened by delays in intern placements but also the lack of budgets. Coetzee said the government constantly failed to either pay doctors and nurses enough – or at all – but jumped to donate millions to Cuba, which that country never even asked for....

Read more on these topics