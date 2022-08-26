Daily news update: EFF’s court victory, Golden Arrow buses petrol bombed and Ingonyama Trust

Citizen Reporter

The Equality Court ruled in favour of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the “Shoot the Boer” case.

AfriForum’s application has since been dismissed with costs after the court ruled that the song did not constitute hate speech.

Delivering the ruling on Thursday, Judge Edwin Molahlehi said that AfriForum failed to demonstrate that the EFF contravened the provisions if the Equality Act by singing the struggle song Dubul’ibhunu.

“They have also failed to show that the merits in this song could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to harm or incite harm and propagate hatred,” he said.

Public Order Police are monitoring Nyanga in Cape Town after several busses and vehicles were set alight on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied.



Public Order Police have been deployed to Nyanga in Cape Town to restore calm after several busses and vehicles were set alight on Thursday morning, by unidentified suspects.

Four Golden Arrow buses and one truck from the City of Cape Town were set alight, according to the metro’s Traffic Services Department.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that four of their buses were petrol bombed.

Dyke-Beyer said passengers had to flee for their lives as petrol bombs were hurled at the vehicles.

#sapsWC Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga #SAPS and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in Nyanga area where several buses and vehicles were set alight. SAPS deployment will remain in the area until calm has been restored. NP pic.twitter.com/JydfgGcUzb— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) August 25, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Parliament of South Africa/Twitter



Parliament has confirmed that the panel set up to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery will be given a month to complete its work.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula revealed this during the Programme Committee meeting on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the speaker accepted a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a Section 89 inquiry to be established against Ramaphosa.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has denied that the State Security Agency (SSA) had any involvement in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Kodwa has also rejected claims that state security resources were used to cover up the theft of millions of US dollars in cash that were allegedly hidden at Ramaphosa’s farm.

“The State Security Agency categorically states that it had no involvement with the Phala Phala [matter] before and after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020. Further to that, no state resources were utilised by the SSA to conceal the February 2020 alleged theft at the farm in Limpopo.”

King Misuzulu ka-Zwelithini. Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Sandile Ndlovu

The Ingonyama Trust is at risk of losing control over about three million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal rural land after a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling.

In June last year, the Pietermaritzburg high court ruled that the Ingonyama Trust’s practice of imposing rent on households living on rural land controlled by the entity was unlawful.

The trust, whose sole trustee is now Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, then lodged an application for leave to appeal the Pietermaritzburg high court’s ruling.

However, the SCA ruled that the trust’s application has “no prospect of success”.

Soweto residents have blocked several roads in Orlando East with rocks and burning tyres Photo: CCI Network

Soweto residents embarked on a protest, blocking several roads in Orlando East with rocks and burning tyres, preventing motorists from accessing various intersections.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to take extreme caution and avoid the Soweto area as vehicles were also being stoned.

“We did receive reports that Chris Hani Road in Power Park, Soweto, is closed off between Dynamo and Nicolas Street, and this is due to protest action.”

The widow of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million by a jury on Wednesday. Picture – Supplied.

A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay the late US basketball star Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million in damages.

The lawsuit dealt with leaked photos of the NBA star’s body at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him.

The co-plaintiff in the case, Christopher Chester will also be paid $1.5 million.

