Here I was, a whitey in the middle of a land invasion in Olievenhoutbosch. And I was nervous. After all, it was an EFF initiative and I was pretty sure that my hue may be a bit too bleached to have a legitimate presence. But I wanted to see, I wanted to understand and I am glad I did. A shot of nerves did rattle and hum through my body when two colleagues and I were surrounded at the one end of the invasion activity by a mob of somewhat inebriated folk. A crowd quickly gathered and there were some...

Here I was, a whitey in the middle of a land invasion in Olievenhoutbosch. And I was nervous. After all, it was an EFF initiative and I was pretty sure that my hue may be a bit too bleached to have a legitimate presence.

But I wanted to see, I wanted to understand and I am glad I did. A shot of nerves did rattle and hum through my body when two colleagues and I were surrounded at the one end of the invasion activity by a mob of somewhat inebriated folk.

A crowd quickly gathered and there were some moments of tension. But that was it and we moved on in search of community leaders to hopefully explain and share what exactly was going on.

Thousands of people intended to move onto land that did not belong to them. This was the land invasion of South African horror Umlungu gets new perspective stories, the promises of expropriation without compensation and having it done by force.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘If land is vacant, we will take it’ – EFF leads land invasion outside Sandton

But it was not a violent affair. It was not even moody beyond the anger everyone I spoke to felt about the current state of affairs.

The story behind their ‘barbaric’ behavior:

People shared that they feel as if they have been treated like dogs by the ANC government. The chatter was about unfulfilled promises, corruption, the lies politicians tell and being the cannon fodder of the ruling political elite.

Instead of bearing weapons, knobkieries and shields, people were armed with picks, spades and building materials. It was an orderly milling about nearby the target site, with two EFF community leaders coordinating, liaising and organising.

One elderly lady shared that she has been waiting for 15 years to get a home. Another man came to rebuild his recently demolished shack.

Several said how happy they were that they would finally have a spot to settle in. Few seemed to care that it was private land.

Clarity:

It was obvious to see why. The few thousand people that intended to settle in Olievenhoutsbosch are a microcosm of the absolutely disgusting and shameful conditions that many of our fellow citizens have to endure.

It is an Animal Farm scenario come true and it is glaringly obvious that all people are equal but ruling party cadres are more equal than others.

Just like the ANC took up arms against its oppressors in the 20th century so, too, will the landless, homeless and destitute pick up their implements and build – wherever they can find a home.

After all, the government that they voted into power led them into a false sense of freedom. And you cannot eat a promise, or platitudes and free T-shirts dished out at rallies without a roof over your head.

The realisation came to me after spending several hours among the patient crowd. For all his rabble-rousing, and threats and babble, Julius Malema has his finger on the pulse of what is really felt in our country.

1/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 2/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 3/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 4/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 5/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 6/11 Picture: Hein Kaiser 7/11 EMPD officers and security officers dismantle the tap used by land invaders at Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion, 26 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/11 A land invader puts a pole in his portion of land before EMPD officers and security officers dismantled the tap used by land invaders at Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion, 26 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/11 Olievenhoutbosch residents at a gathering organised by EFF beforen invading open space near Centurion, 26 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/11 Olievenhoutbosch resident Simon Malete at a gathering organised by EFF beforen invading open space near Centurion, 26 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/11 Olievenhoutbosch resident Simon Malete at a gathering organised by EFF beforen invading open space near Centurion, 26 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malema’s war talk stems from anger and he’s channelling millions of South Africans who really don’t have anywhere close to the things that others take for granted: running water, sewerage, occasional electricity and, importantly, a reasonable idea of where our next meal will be from.

Apart from empathy for these people, frustrated and forgotten, I felt quite ashamed. Embarrassed that I had prejudged their behaviour, coupling them with thoughts of crime and disdainful behaviour when, actually, they just want to be able to live decently.

This was more than just reporting on a story. It taught me a little something about our country and our people, and how pathetically flaccid the ANC government is when it comes to raising a finger, let alone any kind of bar.