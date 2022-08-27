Eric Naki
Political Editor



ANC using migrant ploy as an escape route, political experts say

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted the ANC has no immigration framework and that, since 1994, all laws and regulations have been passed without one.
A Johannesburg Metro Police officer searches a man in Soweto during a night time operation in conjunction with SAPS where they searched for illegal firearms and illegal immigrants, 15 July 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
