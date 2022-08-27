Eric Naki
27 Aug 2022
ANC using migrant ploy as an escape route, political experts say

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted the ANC has no immigration framework and that, since 1994, all laws and regulations have been passed without one.

Migrants
A Johannesburg Metro Police officer searches a man in Soweto during a night time operation in conjunction with SAPS where they searched for illegal firearms and illegal immigrants, 15 July 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The ANC’s sudden populist approach towards illegal migrants is an escape route because it has erred on immigration policy, political experts say. The governing party was also under pressure from the opposition and civil society groups opposed to illegal immigrants accessing free basic services and jobs in South Africa while authorities do nothing about it. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted the ANC has no immigration framework and that, since 1994, all laws and regulations have been passed without one. The ANC submitted the issue at the party’s national policy conference in July, for a resolution to be passed....

