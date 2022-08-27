Ten conferences later, world leaders won’t terminate nuclear weapons

Citizen Reporter

A Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) concluded without a resolution on Friday.

The NPT’s objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, promote peaceful uses of nuclear energy and achieve nuclear disarmament.

“South Africa is deeply disappointed and dismayed at yet another failed review conference of the NPT,” said the Department of International Relations and Corporation (Dirco).

The NPT took place at the United Nations in New York.

“We attribute this failure to the refusal by the nuclear-weapon States, namely the United States, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, China and France, to agree to any tangible progress on the implementation of agreed nuclear disarmament commitments.”

Dirco said the Review Conference was an opportunity for the five nuclear-weapon states to reaffirm the goal of ridding themselves and the world of nuclear weapons.

But it appears nuclear states cannot unite for the sake of humanity’s well-being, and the devastating impact of a nuclear detonation or nuclear war was not of concern.

Everyone for themselves

“It is disconcerting that these states continue to see nuclear weapons as central to their own narrow security interests and global political influence,” said Dirco.

What’s more concerning is the total trust deficit and a breakdown of communication among the weapon states.

“South Africa is further concerned that the postures and divisions amongst the nuclear-weapon states are eroding the integrity of the NPT and undermining the attachment and commitment of non-nuclear-weapon States to the Treaty.”

Currently, the NPT framework is standing on the backs and commitments of the non-nuclear weapon states that are dutifully fulfilling their non-proliferation obligations.

“South Africa values the NPT and will not waiver in its moral leadership to push for progress on nuclear disarmament.”

This moral leadership was born out of the voluntary, verifiable and irreversible destruction of its weapons.

The NPT does not grant the nuclear weapon states the right to possess nuclear weapons indefinitely, but the opposite.

“As long as nuclear weapons states and their allies possess nuclear weapons and rely on these weapons for their security, humanity is not safe,” concluded Dirco.

