Daily news update: Cope suspends Lekota, Brian Molefe granted bail and ANC North West legal battle

Citizen Reporter

The Congress of the People (Cope) has suspended its president Mosiuoa Lekota.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, Cope’s deputy president, Willie Madisha, said Lekota was suspended for dividing the party.

This followed an urgent meeting of the party’s congress national committee (CNC) held on Sunday.

Lekota has recently come under fire from senior Cope members who have accused him of meddling in the selection of the party’s councillors and convening frequent meetings to form parallel party structures, among some other allegations.

Former Group Chief Executive of Transnet Brian Molefe, former Group Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh, Regiments Capital Directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya. Image: NPA

The R93 million fraud and corruption case against several former Transnet executives has been postponed to 14 October.

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh made a formal bail application on Monday.

They were handcuffed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate, assisted by the Hawks with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, who have also made bail applications.

The executives, including former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting group CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning.

Delegates at the ANC North West elective conference., held at the Rustenburg Civic Center. Photo: Supplied

Disgruntled members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West are not letting up and are seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court to have the provincial conference outcome declared null and void.

The North West elective conference held three weeks ago reconvened over the weekend to wrap up outstanding matters and elect additional provincial executive committee (PEC) members.

Former ANC MP Nono Maloyi’s slate was elected at the previous sitting that was marred by countless delays, disruptions and allegations of bogus delegates, with members filing separate court applications to halt proceedings.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding their son Archie. Photo: Tobv

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has confirmed to The Citizen that there was indeed a fire in her son Archie’s nursery while she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour in South Africa.

#VoetsekMeghan hit number one on the Twitter trend list last week, as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Meghan Markle made on her official visit to the country in September 2019.

According to reports, some do recall the incident in Cape Town, which took place on 23 September.

While they do not remember there actually being a fire, the heater was certainly smoking, and was unplugged and dealt with.

Condolences have poured in for the Durban father-of-four who died after collapsing during the Comrades Marathon race on Sunday.

The death of Mzamo Mthembu was confirmed on Monday morning by his running club, Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, through a Facebook statement.

“He (Mthembu) had complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown and was taken to Westville Hospital where he sadly passed away,” the statement reads.

“Condolences to the entire #Purple family, Mthembu family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”