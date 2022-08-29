Ramaphosa to answer questions on illegal migration, Eskom and Phala Phala in parliament

Siphumelele Khumalo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the National Assembly during a question and answer session on Wednesday.

Pressing matters that the nation is desperate for answers and solutions include allegations surrounding his Phala Phala game farm, how Eskom plans to increase energy supply and reduce load shedding, as well as illegal migration.

Phala Phala farm gate

Burglars took $600,000 in cash from a game farm owned by Ramaphosa, far less than the amount that had been previously speculated to have been stolen in February 2020.

The money was reportedly the proceeds from the sale of a buffalo to an unidentified buyer from Dubai. However, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa in June alleging that the theft of “more than $4 million” that was hidden inside the furniture at the game farm had not been properly reported.

According to several media reports, Ramaphosa has refused to answer any questions about the incident. The President has received questions from political parties pertaining to this matter.

Opposition parties have also confirmed that they will file a motion of no confidence against him.

The forum of political parties – including Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformational Movement (ATM), among others – have been calling for Ramaphosa to be held accountable.

The EFF also confirmed that the parties would picket to the Public Protector’s office on 9 September, to demand the release of its investigation report.

ALSO READ: Phala Phala: Ramaphosa to face another motion of no confidence

‘Eishkom’ debacles:

Last month, Ramaphosa said the ANC was considering establishing a second state-owned power utility to compete against the struggling Eskom. The president said the proposal for a second power utility was made by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, when Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding.

At the time, he said Eskom had been in distress for the past 15 years and operating according to a model that was no longer suited to the technology or the economic conditions of the present future.

He said the second state-owned power utility would, therefore, challenge Eskom’s monopoly.

NOW READ: ANC wants to establish second power parastatal to challenge first, failed power parastatal (Eskom)

Illegal migration:

Late last month, suspected illegal miners attacked a music video crew – gang-raping eight women at an abandoned Krugersdorp mine, west of Johannesburg. Over 80 men thought to be zama zama (illegal miners) were arrested the following day. Fourteen have been charged with rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, according to several reports.

After the ordeal, protests against migrants spiralled in surrounding areas in the West Rand. Shacks believed to belong to migrants were burned, roads were closed as residents demanded action from Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

Cele visited the area and promised to beef up police and monitor the area.

Ramaphosa will touch on these issues as part of responding to questions for oral reply in the National Assembly. He will interact with Members of Parliament on a virtual platform to prepare for other engagements during the course of this week.

NOW READ: ANC using migrant ploy as an escape route, political experts say