Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
31 Aug 2022
5:27 am
Members write off PAC elective congress
The members, who are supporters of former PAC deputy chair Lunga Mantashe, cited numerous discrepancies.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 14: Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC) at the Debate on 2022 State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 14, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
