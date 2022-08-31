Members write off PAC elective congress

Just when it seemed the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania would hold a smooth elective congress for the first time in years, disgruntled members are contemplating action, including litigation to challenge the allegedly unconstitutional way it was conducted. The members, who are supporters of former PAC deputy chair Lunga Mantashe, cited numerous discrepancies. They said all constitutional requirements were violated. They said no constitutional processes were followed before or after the meeting and that was why some leaders who were supposed to contest in the party’s election withdrew from the race. Mantashe, who was expected to contest against re-elected party...

Just when it seemed the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania would hold a smooth elective congress for the first time in years, disgruntled members are contemplating action, including litigation to challenge the allegedly unconstitutional way it was conducted.

The members, who are supporters of former PAC deputy chair Lunga Mantashe, cited numerous discrepancies.

They said all constitutional requirements were violated. They said no constitutional processes were followed before or after the meeting and that was why some leaders who were supposed to contest in the party’s election withdrew from the race.

Mantashe, who was expected to contest against re-elected party president Mzwanele Nyhontso, was among those who withdrew, citing alleged unprocedural and unconstitutional processes.

During the congress at the weekend, the entire slate led by Nyhontso was elected into the top seven office-bearing positions. Later, additional members were elected to complete the national executive committee (NEC).

“We unambiguously reject the decisions taken at the Limpopo congress. Importantly, we are not bound by any decisions taken because they are based on an unconstitutional, fraudulent database and general unconstitutional practices. “Therefore, any outcome of the congress is illegitimate,” the concerned members said.

They blamed secretary-general Apa Pooe, claiming he unilaterally processed the PAC membership database without the national working committee and the outgoing NEC authorising or supervising it as required by the party constitution.

“He also unilaterally produced name tags for the delegates that he alone accredited. The credentials report was never discussed, thus violating the constitutional right of branch delegates to dispute or query the report.

No credentials committee was set up, nor was there even a dispute resolution committee,” the members said. They also alleged annual reports were not delivered by the president, secretary-general, secretary for finance and national organiser, as stipulated in the party constitution.

