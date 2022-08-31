Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
31 Aug 2022
5:27 am
News

Members write off PAC elective congress

Eric Naki

The members, who are supporters of former PAC deputy chair Lunga Mantashe, cited numerous discrepancies.

PAC leader
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 14: Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC) at the Debate on 2022 State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 14, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Just when it seemed the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania would hold a smooth elective congress for the first time in years, disgruntled members are contemplating action, including litigation to challenge the allegedly unconstitutional way it was conducted. The members, who are supporters of former PAC deputy chair Lunga Mantashe, cited numerous discrepancies. They said all constitutional requirements were violated. They said no constitutional processes were followed before or after the meeting and that was why some leaders who were supposed to contest in the party’s election withdrew from the race. Mantashe, who was expected to contest against re-elected party...

Read more on these topics