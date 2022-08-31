Four men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and robbery

Siphumelele Khumalo

Four men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and robbery of two victims in Bloemfontein.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) the men: Mpumelelo Isaac, 25, Thabang Komane, 26, Thabiso Komane, 27, and Mahlomola Zapeze, 30, were sentenced on Monday at the Bloemfontein High Court.

Seven years later

The accused made several court appearances before being convicted and sentenced, as the murder and robberies date back to 2016.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Monday 24 October 2016, the police received two complaints of murder near the local petrol garage at Phase 9, Bloemspruit area in Bloemfontein.

“Upon following up the information, the police made the gruesome discovery of two lifeless bodies that had been stabbed to death,” said Saps in a statement.

According to police, the first victim – Daniel Mmokwa, 32, was found dead at his front door and had been stabbed in the neck and head.

The second victim Lillo Sesing, 35, was also stabbed several times and was robbed of his belongings, including phones and some clothes which were taken by the suspects.

“All accused each got life imprisonment for each murder of the deceased and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstance.

“Each received 15 years and lastly five years imprisonment for being part of a gang. The sentence will run concurrently.”

Proud superior

Meanwhile, the Station Commander of Bloemspruit, Brigadier Dingiliswe Fothoane has commended the members for fruitfully executing their duties to bring about a successful conviction.

“The harsh sentence and conviction are all thanks to the efforts and professionalism displayed during the investigation and the presentation of evidence to the court of law by the investigating officers’ Detective Constables Sechaba Tsholo and Portia Maina.”

