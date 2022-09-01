Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
1 Sep 2022
4:40 am
News

McKenzie crosses swords with DA over sewage in Central Karoo

Hein Kaiser

Patriotic Alliance president and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie had to dig deep to come up with a Twitter segue this week after a raft of bad publicity. He picked xenophobia. McKenzie endeared himself to bigots everywhere when he exclaimed he would not hesitate to turn off a foreigner’s oxygen to save a South African. […]

McKenzie crosses swords with DA over sewage in Central Karoo
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)
Patriotic Alliance president and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie had to dig deep to come up with a Twitter segue this week after a raft of bad publicity. He picked xenophobia. McKenzie endeared himself to bigots everywhere when he exclaimed he would not hesitate to turn off a foreigner’s oxygen to save a South African. Then, he brushed off criticism, tweeting: “Nelson Mandela and his comrades didn’t fight 4 South Africans 2 die in lines whilst waiting for healthcare, SA ladies giving birth at Raheema Moosa on the floor while foreigners are on beds, these leaders fought for land and...

Read more on these topics