Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
1 Sep 2022
4:40 am
McKenzie crosses swords with DA over sewage in Central Karoo
Hein Kaiser
Patriotic Alliance president and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie had to dig deep to come up with a Twitter segue this week after a raft of bad publicity. He picked xenophobia. McKenzie endeared himself to bigots everywhere when he exclaimed he would not hesitate to turn off a foreigner’s oxygen to save a South African. […]
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)
