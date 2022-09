As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to conduct a second round of arrests, which could potentially see politicians in the dock, the potential for unrest would grow exponentially, an expert said. With the arrests of former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe, ex-chief financial officer Anoj Singh and two others this week (released on R50 000 bail), Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the people expected to be charged could be shocking. “For us, it’s about the next one and the next one. It is [only] going to be over once we get what we require, which is a conviction,”...

As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to conduct a second round of arrests, which could potentially see politicians in the dock, the potential for unrest would grow exponentially, an expert said.

With the arrests of former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe, ex-chief financial officer Anoj Singh and two others this week (released on R50 000 bail), Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the people expected to be charged could be shocking.

“For us, it’s about the next one and the next one. It is [only] going to be over once we get what we require, which is a conviction,” she said.

Political analyst André Duvenhage said there was a range of people implicated and the possible arrests would have an immense impact and reaction.

Politicians who could possibly face the wrath of justice, he surmised, could include the likes of former president Jacob Zuma, ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba and additional charges for the ANC’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In the Zondo commission report, Zuma was implicated for misconduct and providing an open door to the hijacking of the country’s resources by the Gupta family.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo slammed his conduct and stated the brothers used him for their state capture plans. Mantashe was exposed in the report as a high-profile person who allegedly benefitted from projects as then ANC secretary-general.

Zondo recommended criminal investigations for allowing “Bosasa to install security systems at his three houses”.

Gigaba was found by Zondo to have allegedly lied about his knowledge of the Gupta family and may have used his position to appoint their allies in strategic positions at state-owned companies, leading to their collapse.

Mokonyane was implicated in a number of allegations of corruption, including accepting Christmas groceries from Bosasa.

Former Free State premier Magashule was found to have been “pursuing the agenda of the Guptas” by failing to do the job in respect to the Free State government’s R280-million Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project.

Can Ramaphosa manage this?

Duvenhage said reactions could destabilise an already unstable society. They would depend on the profile and the impact of these politicians.

“It may not be complete violence but they will mobilise and intensify a conflict specifically within the structures of the ANC,” he said.

The main question focused on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to manage this.

Duvenhage added politicians should be held responsible “because they have stolen from the poorest of the poor in SA”.