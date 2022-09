Military cooperation between South Africa and Turkey could be on the table after a friendly reception this week hosted by the Turkish ambassador to SA, Aysegul Kandaş, and attended by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya. Maphwanya was a guest speaker at the event, held to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Greek forces by the Turkish army in 1922 at the Battle of Dumlupinar. He said Turkey – which has offered to broker peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia – was in a unique geographical position between Asia and Europe, with influence in...

Military cooperation between South Africa and Turkey could be on the table after a friendly reception this week hosted by the Turkish ambassador to SA, Aysegul Kandaş, and attended by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya.

Maphwanya was a guest speaker at the event, held to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Greek forces by the Turkish army in 1922 at the Battle of Dumlupinar.

He said Turkey – which has offered to broker peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia – was in a unique geographical position between Asia and Europe, with influence in both.

“The Republic of Turkey has since grown to be an influential partner in global politics and security and the SANDF is honoured to be in Turkey’s armed forces circle of friends.

“The SANDF counts it among its reliable friends in pursuit of peace and security, not only on the continent but in the world.”

Although no details of possible cooperation emerged at the reception, it became apparent Turkey and SA were intent on extending their relationship beyond just diplomacy and trade to strategic matters.

The SANDF is facing numerous challenges, including equipment that was depleting due to massive budgetary constraints. Maphwanya said, considering the experience the Turkish Armed Forces had on a wide range of security issues, the SANDF was open to sharing ideas with them to ensure the two militaries were a step ahead in the challenges they encountered.

Interestingly, Turkey’s Bayraktar military drones have played a major role in the Ukrainian army’s defence of its country and the war has proved to be a major showcase for the Turkish military industry.

SA was once a pioneer of unmanned aerial vehicle technology in the military sector, but the ongoing implosion of state arms companies Armscor and Denel has largely destroyed that competitive advantage.

