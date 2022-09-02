MKMVA to pledge support for Zuma during Nkandla visit

Faizel Patel

Former president Jacob Zuma will be entertaining a few more guests following a visit by the newly elected leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), together with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial leadership of MKMVA have announced that it will be paying an official visit to Zuma on Friday.

The MKMVA said the visit will take place at Zuma’s Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal as the former president deals with a judgment to seize assets for the repayment of a loan for the property.

Spokesperson Carl Niehaus said their visit is arranged in terms of a Resolution that the MKMVA Extended National Executive Committee (NEC) passed at its last meeting.

“The visit by the NWC of MKMVA and KZN Provincial Leadership serves to reiterate the unequivocal and unwavering support of MKMVA for President Zuma in his ongoing battle against the persecution that he is being subjected to by the politically biased NPA, and the captured legal system in general.”

Nkandla

Meanwhile, Zuma’s legal team has 20 days to apply for an order to rescind a default judgment granted in favour of VBS Mutual Bank.

This comes after the embattled financial institution was given the green light to seize Zuma’s cattle, furniture, and other assets to repay his R6,5 million loan for his Nkandla homestead.

The default judgment was handed down on Tuesday, by the Pietermaritzburg High Court and granted VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal an order forcing Zuma to pay back state money used on Nkandla upgrades in 2011.

It was understood the bank wanted an execution order which would allow it to recoup the money owed by possibly selling his property, but the land on which Nkandla was built could not be attached because it was owned by the Ingonyama Trust.

However, the order made provision for the attachment and sale of the cows, furniture and other assets.

