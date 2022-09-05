Daily news update: Makhura stays, Malema slams Ramaphosa, and public servants moonlighting

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

David Makhura will stay on as Premier until the ANC decides who should take over. Image: Govan Whittles/Twitter

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is not reigning just yet, nor has he been informed to resign or make way for Gauteng ANC Provincial Chair Panyaza Lesufi.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says a discussion about a smooth transition to the new leadership of the party in the province was initiated by Premier David Makhura himself and is supported by him.

The party was briefing the media on the outcomes of the special provincial executive committee (PEC) on Sunday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Braamfontein on 10 June 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned the logic behind President Cyril Ramaphosa repairing pothole on non-existent roads.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa visited Mpumalanga as part of the ANC’s Letsema campaign, aimed at service delivery.

The president was seen in the streets of Delmas patching one of many potholes in the area as he engaged with residents and the media.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Photo: Gallo Images/Esa Alexander

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week in Parliament said nearly 300 public servants are serving as councillors.

Back in September 2021, the Department of Public Service and Administration advised employees who stand as candidates for elections to inform their department heads.

At the time, the department said these measures would prevent a situation where an employee is elected as a part-time councillor and cannot carry out other remunerative work (ORW).

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa leads the Letsema Campaign in Mpumalanga on 3 September 2022. Picture: Twitter / @MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he serves at the behest of the African National Congress (ANC) and is therefore “not indispensable”.

Speaking to the media in Delmas, Mpumalanga during the ANC’s Letsema campaign on Saturday, Ramaphosa said he was unfazed by the process undertaken by parliament to impeach him.

Despite angry badgering from MPs, Ramaphosa stuck to his guns on Tuesday in Parliament, once again refusing to answer specific questions related to the robbery at his Phala Phala Game Farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Picture: iStock

Parts of the Western Cape have been experiencing some cold, wet and windy weather on Sunday due to a cold front.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) this week issued a yellow level 3 warning for damaging winds and waves.

A cold front had been expected to make landfall in the south Western Cape during the course of Sunday afternoon into the evening hours, with some snowfall also being anticipated.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wants fans to fill up Moses Mabhida for second friendly against Brazil. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Going into their second friendly match with Brazil, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expecting to see a larger crowd at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

Banyana and Brazil meet for the second time after the two teams locked horns at the Orlando Stadium last Friday, with the Brazilians walking away as 3-0 winners in front of decent crowd at Soweto, but while Ellis was happy with the turn out, shewas expecting it to be better.

Another gutsy ride from Brad Binder saw the Red Bull KTM rider finish the San Marino MotoGP in eighth place on Sunday after starting from 15th on the grid. Getty Images

Brad Binder remains confident his Red Bull KTM team is on the right track after yet another heroic ride at the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday.

After starting the race from 15th on the grid, BInder made up seven places to finish eighth. He remains in seventh place in the world championship standings